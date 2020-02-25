OFFERS
Garrison, Bateman talk legislative session Thursday

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:24 a.m.

CLARKDALE — At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison and Brandi Bateman, executive assistant to Garrison, as they talk about the legislative session, as well as Yavapai County proposals including taxation and other initiatives.

Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the snack bar at Yavapai College Verde campus, 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The meeting will be held in Room G-106 and is sponsored by Yavapai College.

Garrison and Bateman’s presentation will address the upcoming legislative session, in particular legislative policies proposed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

These proposals include regulation on short term rentals, Title 36, a bed tax for the incorporated in the counties, and property tax exemptions for seniors and the disabled.

Garrison and Bateman will also answer questions regarding Verde Valley projects.

Garrison, a fifth-generation son of Verde Valley pioneers, currently serving on seven boards and committees and has served on 13 others including Cottonwood City Council.

Also a long-time Verde Valley resident, Bateman is on the Beaver Creek School and Copper Canyon Fire boards, and is president of the Clarkdale-Verde Kiwanis.

For information about Osher Lifelong Learning Institute – OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, call Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center and OLLI director Sedona/Verde Valley, at 928-649-4275 or email ollisv@yc.edu or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

