OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: BeneVet Bowling Funfest the most successful ever

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:41 a.m.

Editor:

The BeneVet Bowling Funfest had another successful year, 11 years in a row. Pretty good record for a two-day bowling event.

I want to thank all of you that participated, sponsored, donated or just had a good time. We raised a record amount this year, over $16,000. That is due to people donating to our cause, the Arts Prescott Gallery having an art show for our benefit, sponsors stepping up with more than the sponsorship fee, more bowlers and people buying lots of raffle tickets.

We are rapidly spending the funds to purchase the requested equipment and items. The money goes out much faster than it comes in. Funny how that works.

I want to give a special thanks to the people at Shake Rattle and Bowl for a job well done. Thank you to Mike Meehan, Larry Cravens, Julie Scott, Lynn Sweitzer and Dobie Champion. They helped us man the raffle tables and get ready for the bowling part of the events. We appreciate their support and that they all take time out of their busy schedule to help us help Veterans.

Thank you, Walt and Mike, we did it again!

Nikki Miller

BeneVet organizer

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News