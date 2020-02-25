Letter: BeneVet Bowling Funfest the most successful ever
Editor:
The BeneVet Bowling Funfest had another successful year, 11 years in a row. Pretty good record for a two-day bowling event.
I want to thank all of you that participated, sponsored, donated or just had a good time. We raised a record amount this year, over $16,000. That is due to people donating to our cause, the Arts Prescott Gallery having an art show for our benefit, sponsors stepping up with more than the sponsorship fee, more bowlers and people buying lots of raffle tickets.
We are rapidly spending the funds to purchase the requested equipment and items. The money goes out much faster than it comes in. Funny how that works.
I want to give a special thanks to the people at Shake Rattle and Bowl for a job well done. Thank you to Mike Meehan, Larry Cravens, Julie Scott, Lynn Sweitzer and Dobie Champion. They helped us man the raffle tables and get ready for the bowling part of the events. We appreciate their support and that they all take time out of their busy schedule to help us help Veterans.
Thank you, Walt and Mike, we did it again!
Nikki Miller
BeneVet organizer
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Cottonwood mayor hears ‘Pin Drop’ on new travel trailer career
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
- Reward increased to $2,200 in quest for suspect in attempted homicide
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Former Cottonwood masseur’s criminal trial begins Wednesday
- Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest
- Report card gives Verde River a ‘C-plus’ grade
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Cottonwood mayor hears ‘Pin Drop’ on new travel trailer career
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: