Letter: BeneVet Bowling Funfest the most successful ever

Editor:

The BeneVet Bowling Funfest had another successful year, 11 years in a row. Pretty good record for a two-day bowling event.

I want to thank all of you that participated, sponsored, donated or just had a good time. We raised a record amount this year, over $16,000. That is due to people donating to our cause, the Arts Prescott Gallery having an art show for our benefit, sponsors stepping up with more than the sponsorship fee, more bowlers and people buying lots of raffle tickets.





We are rapidly spending the funds to purchase the requested equipment and items. The money goes out much faster than it comes in. Funny how that works.

I want to give a special thanks to the people at Shake Rattle and Bowl for a job well done. Thank you to Mike Meehan, Larry Cravens, Julie Scott, Lynn Sweitzer and Dobie Champion. They helped us man the raffle tables and get ready for the bowling part of the events. We appreciate their support and that they all take time out of their busy schedule to help us help Veterans.

Thank you, Walt and Mike, we did it again!

Nikki Miller

BeneVet organizer