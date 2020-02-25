Letter: Tax-aide volunteers classic selfless servants

Editor:

I want to thank all 74 of our AARP TaxAide volunteers who have worked so hard to help our senior as well as low to middle income folks with their tax returns.

They had spent several weeks of their time studying to be certified to help our folks in the Verde Valley. We have leaders who have helped organize, coordinate, and schedule our volunteers from every community in the Verde Valley to staff our three main sites, Verde Valley Senior Center, Senior Citizens Center of Camp Verde and the Sedona Public Library. We have volunteers who help shut-ins, staff ad-hoc sites such as the Camp Verde Library as well as special needs of some taxpayers.



Some of our volunteers have done this volunteering for community for over 25, 20, 15 years and less. These folks do this for love of community, with the only pay being the satisfaction of making a difference.

I have to especially commend the folks who volunteer at the Sedona library Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., never giving up until the last taxpayer is helped, well past 2. This site does not have appointments so waiting can be stressful, but these volunteers make it worth the wait. We will all be here to help until April 15th with this free service.

I also want to help my husband, Bruce George who is helping for the 16th year at the Camp Verde sites as the local coordinator. He inspired me to start volunteering for this 15 years ago. Thank you for being my hero.



I want to thank our tech folks, Doug and Bert, our local coordinators Debbi and Liz for what they have done to keep things going. I also want to thank the two senior centers and the two libraries for hosting this program all these years. Thank you all.

Patricia J George

AARP TaxAide District 13 Coordinator

Camp Verde