‘Lofts of Old Town’ to provide boutique lodging

COTTONWOOD - A small construction project is aimed at drawing in guests seeking overnight accommodations in Old Town Cottonwood.

Michael Van Horn and Patricia Van Horn are owners of the North Main Street building that houses the Dragonfly art gallery.

“The Lofts of Old Town will provide guests with a warm and comfortable vacation experience,” the couple’s letter of intent to the City of Cottonwood states. “We will ensure our guests will recommend us to their friends and family.”

Though Michael Van Horn did not respond to Verde Independent requests for information about the facility, he was approved for a mixed-use conditional permit in June of last year for the building.

Construction began in late summer, and framing of the two-story building is nearing completion. The exact opening date isn’t known. The Van Horns have inquired with the City of Cottonwood about a business license.

The Lofts will have one two-bedroom unit and a 30-by-20-foot patio on the ground floor. Another two-bedroom apartment is being built, with a one-bedroom unit being built above the Dragonfly.

All the units will feature digital locks. There will be three parking spaces in the back, along the alley that separates Main Street from First Street properties.

There is also the City of Cottonwood public lot on the other side of Yavapai Street. The 730-square-foot house that was behind the Dragonfly has been demolished.

The building is located near the north end of Main Street, within walking distance of several wine establishments, restaurants and nightclubs.