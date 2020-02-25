OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Lofts of Old Town’ to provide boutique lodging

A three-unit apartment building is being constructed on the back side of the Old Town Cottonwood structure that houses the Dragonfly art gallery. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

A three-unit apartment building is being constructed on the back side of the Old Town Cottonwood structure that houses the Dragonfly art gallery. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 11:02 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - A small construction project is aimed at drawing in guests seeking overnight accommodations in Old Town Cottonwood.

Michael Van Horn and Patricia Van Horn are owners of the North Main Street building that houses the Dragonfly art gallery.

“The Lofts of Old Town will provide guests with a warm and comfortable vacation experience,” the couple’s letter of intent to the City of Cottonwood states. “We will ensure our guests will recommend us to their friends and family.”

Though Michael Van Horn did not respond to Verde Independent requests for information about the facility, he was approved for a mixed-use conditional permit in June of last year for the building.

Construction began in late summer, and framing of the two-story building is nearing completion. The exact opening date isn’t known. The Van Horns have inquired with the City of Cottonwood about a business license.

The Lofts will have one two-bedroom unit and a 30-by-20-foot patio on the ground floor. Another two-bedroom apartment is being built, with a one-bedroom unit being built above the Dragonfly.

All the units will feature digital locks. There will be three parking spaces in the back, along the alley that separates Main Street from First Street properties.

There is also the City of Cottonwood public lot on the other side of Yavapai Street. The 730-square-foot house that was behind the Dragonfly has been demolished.

The building is located near the north end of Main Street, within walking distance of several wine establishments, restaurants and nightclubs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Super-green mixed-use project approved
Homeless Coalition seeks new shelter facility in Cottonwood
Ground Broken for LEED Multi-Use Project
Commercial and condo project proposed for Old Town Cottonwood
Verde Heritage 1917-2017: COTTONWOOD HOTEL CELEBRATES 100 YEARS
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News