Obituary: John Carl Young ,1944-2020

John Carl (Jack) Young, 75, passed from this earth on Sunday, Feb. 16th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his wonderful children, loving wife of 53 years and his devoted buddy, Ruckus.

Jack was born on February 19th, 1944 in Whittier California to Richard and Kay Young.



Jack served in the U. S. Navy as a Radarman 3rd class from 1966 – 1969.

After the service, he became a journeyman lineman and tree trimmer for Southern California Edison Company.

Jack wore many hats during his life. To name a few, he was a certified locksmith, past President of the Camp Verde Historical Society, past President of People for The West, Camp Verde Volunteer Fireman for 11 years and he served in the Arizona National Guard.

Along with Jack and Susie Blum and his wife Janie, Jack was co-owner of Roadrunner Rentals & Equipment Company for 23 years. Jack also volunteered as the official videographer for the Camp Verde High School Wrestling Team. If all these interests were not enough to keep him busy, his avid hobby of metal detecting was a constant source of pleasure. Finding a coin or an old relic was good, but being outdoors enjoying nature was his true treasure.

Jack loved his 2nd Amendment Rights, the U. S. Constitution, the flag and his Country.

He cherished his children, Travis (Stacy) of Phoenix, Heather (Larry), Brandi (Jake), Jaden, Adalynn, Ryan (Jade), Madison (Anthony) and many nephews and nieces. Jack loved his family and dear friends, and they loved him in return.

He will be missed.

Day is done, gone the sun

From the lake, from the hills, from the sky;

All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.

Fading light, dims the sight,

And a star gems the sky, gleaming bright.



From afar, drawing nigh, falls the night

Thanks and praise, for our days,



‘Neath the sun, ‘neath the stars, ‘neath the sky;

As we go, this we know, God is nigh.

Sun has set, shadows come,

Time has fled,

Scouts must go to their beds

Always true to the promise that they made.

While the light fades from sight,



And the stars gleaming rays softly send,

To thy hands we our souls, Lord, commend

TAPS, Pennsylvania Military College.



