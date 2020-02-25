OFFERS
Obituary: Peter W. Gardner, 1939-2020

Peter W. Gardner

Peter W. Gardner

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 9:57 a.m.

Peter W. Gardner, 80, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1939 in Holbrook, Arizona to Arthur Maxwell Gardner and Margaret Weimer Gardner.

Peter attended Williams High School for 4 years and then Arizona State University for 4 years receiving his Bachelors.

He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant.

He was employed as a Dialysis Technician until his retirement.

Peter was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale, where he served in the choir and as treasurer. He was interested in sports and bowling. He also served as a tour guide for Red Rock State Park for 15 years.

Peter is preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Fowler Gardner, his parents and brother, Robert M. Gardner.

He is survived by wife, of 24 years, Doris of Clarkdale; sons, Paul M. Gardner of California and Robert L. Hasselo of Florida; daughters, Clare M Gardner (Michael) of California and Tammy I. Hasselo of Arizona and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 889 First South Street, in Clarkdale, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

