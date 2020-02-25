SBDC toes line of small business education throughout Verde Valley

CLARKDALE — Ruth Ellen Elinski says she realizes it’s tough for a support agency to stay on everyone’s radar, all the time.

Elinski, a specialist, analyst and a certified business advisor with Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Small Business Development Center, said her site could handle many more aspiring entrepreneurs than it’s currently serving.

“I usually begin presentations about the SBDC with ‘We are probably one of the most underutilized resources in the Verde Valley,’” Elinski said. “More people need to know about our services.”

That was the case at both a late-January Clarkdale Council meeting and the Feb. 18 Cottonwood Council meeting — two of many times Elinski and Program Director Jeri Denniston have been making recent presentations with an overview of the center.

“We have a very diverse team with expertise in other areas,” Elinski told the Cottonwood City Council. “We not only help those just starting out, but also those looking to expand or even liquidate their business assets.”

The SBDC is a small business support organization, sponsored and regulated by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Yavapai College. SBDC resources are used to counsel and train small business owners to learn to start and grow a business, along with management education, resolving financial and marketing problems and adjusting to local or temporary market environment conditions.

The SBDC recently took on both the burden and the boost of confidence for City of Cottonwood business, as Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin decided to close the city’s Business Assistance Center. While the BAC, which had been open for almost 10 years, was not completely duplicating SBDC services, there was some overlap, and traffic at the BAC has declined dramatically since late 2018.

“Though there had not been much traction at the BAC over the last year, there were and are still people seeking information, resources, and assistance in either getting their business going or strengthening their business,” Elinski told the Verde Independent. “We want people to know that there is still a valid and professional resource available should they need it. They (Cottonwood city staff) are referring people with business needs to our office.”

Elinski said the SBDC can help with everything from business-plan writing, marketing, loan preparation, access to capital and micro-loan programs and financial projection, as well as general confidential counsel on a variety of business needs and growth strategies.

“Even if someone only needs a loan of $500 to, say, expand a product line, we can help locate that money and walk someone the application process,” Elinski said. “We can even help with government contracting.”

Elinski doesn’t need to provide all the help herself.

“We have a five-member team here in Yavapai County and access to the 10 SBDC’s across Arizona that have a wide variety of expertise and experience,” she said.

The center’s progress is tracked through total clients served, jobs created, jobs retained, business starts, capital formation and capital injection and increased sales and wages. Businesses helped by the SBDC are required to share their finances with the center and SBA for tracking purposes, but those aren’t shared with anyone else.

In addition to a location at the college’s Clarkdale and Sedona campuses, SBDC personnel could also meet with a client at the Camp Verde Economic Development Office or in Prescott Valley.

Denniston said the SBA arbitrarily decides its annual goals for each center. In 2019, the SBDC, across all its centers, was charged with helping create 120 jobs, retain 55 jobs, increase revenue by $3.5 million, generate $6 million in new capital and start 40 businesses.

The SBDC easily surpassed those goals, as it helped create 126 jobs, retain 115 jobs, increase revenue by $4.4 million, generate $9.2 million in new capital and start 72 businesses.

“Nearly half of all this impact comes from the Verde Valley,” Denniston said.

The Verde Valley’s 2019 stats include 57 new jobs created with the help of the SBDC, 48 jobs retained, an increase of $520,000 in revenue, $3.8 million in new capital and 35 businesses started.

Cottonwood’s 2019 statistics, which include Cornville and Page Springs, were 25 jobs created, five jobs retained, increase revenue of $250,000 million, $520,000 in new capital and 16 new businesses.

The center’s 2020 goals include 110 new jobs, retaining 50 jobs, increase revenue by $3.5 million, generating $7 million in new capital and starting 45 businesses.

Elinski wants to make it known to all entrepreneurs in the Verde Valley that SBDC help is still available for beginners and longtime businesspeople alike.

“Though we certainly do want to absorb those that were seeking assistance, we are also working to inform those that are unaware such services exist,” Elinski said.

Elinski can be reached at 928-649-4580 or RuthEllen.Elinski@yc.edu to set up an appointment. T

he Clarkdale campus of Yavapai College is located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Room I-139B in Clarkdale.