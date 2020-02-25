Vandals take out Camino Real speed-limit sign
COTTONWOOD - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating the vandal or vandals who damaged an electronic speed sign on Camino Real in Cottonwood.
It is unknown if the sign is salvageable, said the YCSO press release. The sign was originally purchased by the county for $4,824 in June 2018.
There was also a report on Monday of other vandalism that caused damage to other properties in the Cottonwood area.
At 7:42 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a criminal damage report in the areas of Rancho Vista Way, Peila Avenue, Bonita Lane, Arrowhead Lane, and Monte Tesoro Drive, in Cottonwood. Upon investigation, deputies discovered that 30 mailboxes had been damaged, YCSO stated.
Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or arrests, in this case, could earn a $200 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
