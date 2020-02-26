Camp Verde's Decker signs with Vanguard University basketball

After years of accolades, Camp Verde High girls basketball senior Tanna Decker has found her next home.

Last week the senior point guard signed with Vanguard University basketball in Costa Mesa, Calif.

“It was just a perfect fit for me, the location, the academics, they have the major I wanted to study,” Decker said. “It’s 10 minutes from the beach so you know that’s really a big thing for me (laughs). I fell in love with the coaches and the team, so it was just felt perfect.”

Vanguard competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Golden State Athletic Conference. As of press time the Lions are 21-4 and 13-3 in the GSAC.

Vanguard women’s basketball has made it to the final four five times and won the national championship in 2008.

“Oh it’s great, it’s great,” said CV head girls basketball coach Mark Showers, about Decker signing with VU. “We’ve known for all four years that she’s been in school that she has the ability to play at the next level and she and her family have done a good job of getting out and finding the right school for her and Vanguard’s a quality program, both my son in law and both daughters played against Vanguard when they were in the GSAC.”

Vanguard is a Christian and comprehensive university of liberal arts and professional studies. The Southern California University has an enrollment of about 2,100.

“It’s beautiful, it’s all outside and everything’s like right there next to the school,” Decker said.

Decker said she wants to major in Kinesiology.

“She’s a great all around kid, she’s a great student, very focused in the classroom, just like she is on the basketball court,” said Showers, who is also the Camp Verde High School principal. “So she’s been able to carry that focus, work ethic both in the classroom and on the hardwood.”

Decker’s older brother Chase signed with Loras College basketball in Dubuque, Iowa in 2018.

She said him going through the college selection process before her helped her out.

“I was actually looking at his school for a while and then after his experience I knew what I wanted and it was completely the opposite from him (laughs),” Decker said.

Decker won Central Region Offensive Player of the Year this season and last season and was first team All-Region as a sophomore and as a freshman. She was second team All-State last year.

“She’s been a cornerstone for four years,” Showers said. “It’s hard to replace a Tanna Decker. I’ve had a couple of kids like her over the years and you enjoy them while you have them and you wish them the best when they leave and you hope that you got another one right around the corner.”