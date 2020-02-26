Community events and announcements, Feb. 26, 2020

Saturdays-Sundays, March 21-22 and March 28-29

Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2020

CAMP VERDE — Bowl for Kids’ Sake is one of Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters largest community fundraisers. Because of Yavapai County communities and their support, more bigs and littles can be paired up, more friendships can be created and more futures will be defended and inspired.

This year, Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held March 21-22 and March 28-29 at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way to positively impact a child’s life. Start a team at azbigs.org or call 928-634-9789. Teams are formed with five or six members. Consider creating a team with family, friends, fraternity brothers, sorority sisters or co-workers.

Start collecting pledges. Most bowlers raise about $125 per person, but many people raise over $1,000. At the $125 level, you receive a free BFKS T-shirt! What impact do you want to have?

Start bowling. After collecting pledges, as a “thank you” for your hard work, you'll receive two free games of bowling (shoe and ball rental included), a Bowl for Kids' Sake T-shirt for pledges over $125, hot dogs from Cliff Castle, drinks and prizes.

Create your team, and get pledges, online at azbigs.org. Team Captain bags, T-shirt and pledge sheets are available by calling Cheryl Gray at 928-634-9789.

This year’s theme is Rock ‘n’ Bowl and we encourage team members to dress to the theme and rock out at their bowling parties.

Bowling pins will also be available for decoration when you pick up your captain bag – on a first come, first serve basis. You can enter them into a contest for prizes during your bowling session.

As a special incentive, any Verde Valley or Sedona bowler who raises more than $2,020 will be placed into a drawing at the end of the fundraiser for $500 cash.

Through April 3

Cottonwood library’s friends group offers scholarship

COTTONWOOD — Friends of the Cottonwood Library will offer a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical school bound student.

Applications are available at friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St.

Deadline for applications is April 3.

Through April 14

AARP Tax-Aide Services

CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.

You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Deadline for river outfitters is Feb. 27

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is accepting applications from outfitters who are interested in becoming permitted to operate commercially on the Verde River from Clarkdale in 2020.

Applications from interested outfitters are due by Thursday, Feb. 27 at noon.

Interested outfitters should be willing to provide safe and enjoyable commercial recreational opportunities to visitors and residents on the Verde River along the Clarkdale stretch that runs from Lower TAPCO River Access Point to the Tuzi River Access point locations.

Beyond the recreational aspect of river-running, the town expects outfitters to promote protecting, preserving and restoring the Verde River and its habitat at all times.

The 2020 outfitter applications are available on the Town of Clarkdale’s website, clarkdale.az.gov, under the “Verde River @ Clarkdale” link.

Questions can be answered by the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Department, 928-639-2460 or parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Thursday, Feb. 27

What should the Posse Grounds include?

SEDONA — Sedona residents are invited to attend an alternatives evaluation to give feedback on possible changes at Posse Grounds Park to accommodate the community’s needs.

This second session of this multi-day event will be held at The Hub at Posse Grounds Park, 525-B Posse Ground Road, Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If residents can’t attend the meeting, they may also drop by The Hub any time during the day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Thursday Feb. 27 to talk with the project team and ask questions.

The plan that is produced based on public feedback will be a comprehensive evaluation of Posse Grounds Park and will provide recommendations for possible design changes to the park land.

More specifically, the evaluation will provide an analysis of the current, as well as future needs for the park to function as a sports venue, event venue, passive recreation location, performing arts venue and yet to be determined needs/ideas that could benefit most park users.

It will also identify constraints, limitations and possibilities for mingling existing park amenities with new additions. For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Trails public meeting

CAMP VERDE — Help the town of Camp Verde create an urban upland trails plan and discuss trails on nearby U.S. Forest Service lands.

From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Camp Verde Middle School’s cafeteria, help provide input on new trail connections, trailheads and future trail system. Camp Verde Middle School is at 370 Camp Lincoln Road. Can’t attend the meeting? Comment at surveymonkey.com/r/CampVerdeTrails.

Friday, Feb. 28

From artichokes to zucchini

CORNVILLE — Learn to grow your own veggies at a special two-session class: artichokes to zucchini.

Janice Montgomery has taught gardening for more than 30 years. Montgomery will explain how to grow delicious, nutritious vegetables using natural organic methods, not harmful pesticides and chemicals. Learn site selection, soil preparation, varieties for this area, correct watering, disease control, insect control and harvesting.

Classes are from 10 a.m. until noon, Friday, Feb. 28 at 1249 S. Eastern Drive, Cornville. Cost is $50, class limited to 15 students. To register, call 928-634-7172 or email janmontgomery@cableone.

Friday, Feb. 28

Council of the Blind meeting

COTTONWOOD — On Friday, Feb. 28, two experts in low-vision services will speak to the Verde Valley Council of the Blind in a meeting to be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Conference Room B, Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood.

Dr. Carlos Grandela, O.D., from the Viewfinder Low Vision Resource Center in Mesa, will demonstrate aides and assistive devices for blind and visually impaired people. Angela Goldenberg, ATAZ Training Coordinator and Program Specialist for the Arizona Center for the Blind, will talk about specialized training services available.

Council President Mike Bailey, who was recently appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Board for services to blind and visually impaired people, will chair the meeting.

For more information call Bailey at 928-593-9288 or Marg Chartrand at 928-274-4232.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1

Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show

CLARKDALE — The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Feb. 28 through March 1.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

On Feb. 28-29, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

On Friday and Saturday, the Clemenceau Heritage Museum will sponsor a children’s information table to introduce the joy of learning about Verde Valley geology and the fascinating hobby of collecting rocks, fossils and minerals. A sign-up sheet to attend an April weekend presentation introducing the geology of the Verde Valley will be provided for children as well as adults.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available. There will be a “Kids' Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Friday, Feb. 28

Sedona Beer Co. hosts monthly Drink and Draw

SEDONA — The Uptown Drink and Draw, a new free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Sedona Beer Co.

The event serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers available.

Follow Instagram with the hashtags #UPTWNDD and #uptowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created.

The drink and draw is typically held on the last Friday of the month. Kitchen service ends at 8 p.m. Quisumbing recommends calling an hour before drink and draw start to make sure it’s happening because of the brewery’s popularity with locals and tourists.

Sedona Beer Co. is at 465 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Call 928-862-4148 for more information or email Jan Marc Quisumbing, president of the Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association, at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Friday, Feb. 28

From artichokes to zucchini

CORNVILLE — Learn to grow your own veggies at a special two-session class: artichokes to zucchini.

Janice Montgomery has taught gardening for more than 30 years. Montgomery will explain how to grow delicious, nutritious vegetables using natural organic methods, not harmful pesticides and chemicals. Learn site selection, soil preparation, varieties for this area, correct watering, disease control, insect control and harvesting.

Classes are from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 28 at 1249 S. Eastern Drive, Cornville. Cost is $50, class limited to 15 students. To register, call 928-634-7172 or email janmontgomery@cableone.

March 4, 10, 19, 31

Authors talk at Clark Memorial Library

CLARKDALE — In March, four local authors will share their experiences about writing at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

Val Chanda, retired Yavapai College professor and author of the Zorn & Grayall mysteries and Psy Mind series will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Joe Wise, painter, musician and writer of self-exploratory books, will share reflections on life experiences at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

Rick Rokosz, retired aerospace executive, teacher, consultant, mentor, and writer of books about implementing change and life in the corporate will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Alice Klies, author, will share her insights on how to get published in Chicken Soup books at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

RSVP with the library at 928-634-5423. For more information, visit friendsofcml.org.

Light refreshments will be provided by Friends of Clark Memorial Library for each event.

Wednesday, March 4

Free developmental screenings at Cottonwood Oak-Creek

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Oak-Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to five years who live in the school district and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.



The screenings are typically held on a monthly basis. The screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development. The date of the next screening is Wednesday, March 4. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkids.org.

Thursday, March 5

Yoga with cats at Humane Society of Sedona

SEDONA — Description: Join the Humane Society of Sedona for a fun, all-ages, all-levels yoga class at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Humane Society of Sedona is at 2115 Shelby Dr. Mats and cats provided.

Cost is $15 per person. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-4679 or visit humaneocietyofsedona.org.

Thursdays, March 5 through May 7

Juvenile Court Institute

CAMP VERDE — Juvenile Court Institute is a free 10-week community educational opportunity to explore the inside of the juvenile justice court system and to discover effective ways to make a difference in the lives of our youth.

The Spring Juvenile Court Institute classes run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursdays from March 5 through May 7.

Anyone interested in attending these class sessions will need to complete the Juvenile Court Institute application. For more information, please contact Diana Berra, volunteer coordinator, at 928-771-3156 and register today.

Classes are free to all in the community and will be held at the Yavapai County Superior Court, 2840 N. Commonwealth Dr. in Camp Verde.

Thursday, March 5

Speculations on artificial intelligence

CLARKDALE — Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Jayana Clerk, “Speculations on Artificial Intelligence, from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in Room G-106 at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus, 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Clerk taught world literature and world religions at The City University of New York. In her teachings, Clerk emphasized the emerging global reality.

Clerk earned her Doctorate at Columbia University in New York, where she specialized in literature, religions, and international studies. Her earlier degrees were in English Literature from the University of London and from India.

Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the snack bar and join us at this free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College.

For information about Osher Lifelong Learning Institute – OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, call Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center and OLLI director Sedona/Verde Valley, at 928-649-4275 or email ollisv@yc.edu.

Or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Friday, March 6

Mysteries at Clarkdale Museum

CLARKDALE — Delve into the secret stories of selected artifacts in First Friday in their own words living history presentation sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum at 10 a.m. March 6.

However fascinating, an object can provide only a piece of the puzzle that makes up its story. A local Clarkdale historian will fill in the missing parts that paint the whole picture. As time permits, tales will be told of a receipt book from the Club Aeronatico Hispaño, a steel ingot sourced from the slag pile for the proposed Clarkdale Steel Mill in the 1960s, branding irons from the Clarkdale Dairy, a badge from the 1916 Clarkdale Volunteer Fire Department and an ice pick from the Clarkdale Ice Company.

First Friday is a monthly event that meets in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. 9th St. in Clarkdale. There is no charge, although donations are always welcome.

For more information, visit ClarkdaleMuseum.org. Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, hours vary.

Saturday, March 7

Camp Verde announces spring Phoenix Rising trip

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks and Recreation will offer a bus trip to see the Phoenix Rising against the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday, March 7.

The home opener will be played at the Casino Arizona Field in Scottsdale. Both teams are part of the United Soccer League.

The bus will leave the Camp Verde Community Center Gym, 51 E. Hollamon St., at 5 p.m. and will return after the game. Tickets are $36 for adults (ages 18 and older) and $34 for youth (ages 17 and younger). Tickets are greatly discounted. Camp Verde’s bus can accommodate as many as 40 people on this trip.

Register on-line at campverde.sportsites.com/player or the click the blue “Book Now” link on Town of Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or find a link on our homepage at campverde.az.gov.

Register early to guarantee your spot. Registration deadline is March 1.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is at 395 S. Main St. Email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0827 for more information or reservations.

Monday, March 9

Important Clarkdale election cycle dates

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced. In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between 8 a.m. Monday, March 9, and 5 p.m., Friday, April 6.

Candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3 general election for local candidates will be required.

The voter registration deadlines are July 6 for the primaries and Oct. 5 for the general election.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are the four-year term mayoral seat, held by Doug Von Gausig, the four-year council seats held by Richard Dehnert and Scott Buckley and the two-year council seat currently held by Debbie Hunseder.

This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet. Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth Street, at the Town Hall complex, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.

Monday, March 9

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The next meeting of the Camp Verde Quilter’s Group is at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 9 at the Camp Verde Denny’s restaurant, 1630 State Route 260.

The group meets the second Monday of each month to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for its biennial quilt show, held during Fort Verde Days. The next quilt show will be in October. The group will also share quilt projects that members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share. All quilters are welcome.

Tuesday, March 10

Mingus Mountain Republican luncheon

COTTONWOOD — Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

This month’s speakers are Brenda Barton, Chris Taylor and David Rhodes.

As a veteran legislator Barton is stepping up to run for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives’ legislative district 6. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and was termed out in 2018. After a two-year break, she is now eligible to run again.

A candidate for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s first congressional district, Taylor is a combat veteran of Afghanistan where he served in the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Forces.

A candidate for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Rhodes is a long-term Yavapai County resident and current chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Office.

Visit mm-gop.org for more information.

Friday-Sunday, March 13-15

Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Wellness Festival

COTTONWOOD — The annual Cottonwood Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Wellness Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 Cherry St. in Cottonwood, March 13-15.

On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

From near and far, vendors will sell crystals, beads, fossils, meteorites, metaphysical items and jewelry.

Also, the Made in Clarkdale art show will take place in the art building at the fairgrounds on March 14. Admission to this event is free.

Food will be available. This is a fun and educational community event the entire family will enjoy. For more information, call Charlie Macias at 619-920-0464 or visit karmicbeadsandgems.rocks.

Saturday, March 14

Free VIN etching at Camp Verde Marshal’s Office

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will offer free vehicle VIN number window etching from 8 a.m. until noon March 14 at the Marshal’s office, 646 S. 1st St.

According to Sgt. Tim Wiggle of the department’s Volunteers in Policing program, VIPs, a “similar service through the dealerships can run in excess of $300.”

Although the Marshal’s volunteers will do this for free on March 14, they will accept donations to support the program.

According to Wiggle, Marshal’s VIPs worked 4320 hours in a volunteer capacity in 2019. For 2020, Wiggle said he would like to add another five volunteers to the program which would make 18 VIPs.

“One of the things the program needs funding for is to purchase the needed clothing and equipment for the VIPs as well as obtaining additional safety equipment for the VIPS vehicles,” Wiggle said. “This would assist in reducing the cost to the town budget.”

For more information, call the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300.

Saturday, March 14

Tenth annual Clarkdale car show, chili cook-off

CLARKDALE — Main Street in downtown Clarkdale will be the site of the 10th annual Car Show & Chili Cook-off, sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation. The event is free to spectators.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14, cars, trucks and motorcycles will be featured on Main Street, competing in four different categories, plus a People's Choice award. Each category’s award is $100.

Registration is $29 through Feb. 29 and $30 thereafter, limited to the first 150 vehicles. No early departures; the event ends at 2 p.m.

A beer booth will be available.

Local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off, vying for an award for the best chili.

For information, to volunteer or to register your vehicle, visit clarkdalecarshow.com.

Monday, March 16

Foundation provides student instruments, cinema screen

CAMP VERDE — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation has donated almost $5,000 in musical instruments to Camp Verde Unified School District.

Thanks to the Daniel and Victoria Bresnan Family Charitable Fund, three clarinets, two saxophones, a euphonium and bongos were purchased for the district’s sixth-grade band class “to provide an appreciation of music that may ultimately lead to a musical career,” according to a press release from the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation – PECPAF.

According to the press release, “many individual donations” have also made it possible for the Foundation to purchase a professional 18-foot cinema screen to replace the England Center’s smaller screen, as well as a large canvas screen installed more than 20 years ago.

“The new screen meets today’s standards for cinema projection,” the release stated. The new screen was first used for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Jan. 11.

The Foundation also plans to offer a variety of films starting with the Linda Ronstadt documentary, Sound of My Voice, at 6 p.m. March 16. A summer film festival is also being planned.

The Foundation has additional plans to improve the sound system within the venue as well as beautification projects for the lobby and exterior. Tax-deductible donations for these projects can be made through their website at www.pecpaf.com.

For additional information on the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, visit pecpaf.org or email pecpaf@pecpaf.org.

Thursday, March 19

Kip Williams to talk Gypsum Caves

CORNVILLE — The Cornville Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the First Southern Baptist Church, 11340 Circle Drive, in Cornville.

The program will feature Kip Williams, who will discuss the Gypsum Caves discovered in an underground lead-zinc-silver operation near Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Williams is a retired geologist with more than 40 years of world-wide mining experience. Williams has held various positions in mining companies, from exploration geologist, district geologist, geological manager, vice-president to president.

Williams traveled extensively including Central and South America, Russia and New Zealand. His experience spans the metallic and precious metals industries, industrial minerals, coal and environmental reclamation. He currently serves as director of the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood.



The business meeting will include the annual progress report, financial report, budget approval, and election of board members. Candidates for election to two-year terms are Tracey Campbell, Janet Cassagio, Sharon Morehouse, Nita Rinehart, Diana Stipek and Don Welcome.

Continuing board members are Cheryl Chamberlain, Veronica Moody and Cindy Snyder. Nominations will be welcome at the annual meeting, so please consider volunteering for our Board or for one of our committees. Refreshments will be served.

The Cornville Historical Society Board meet five times each year, the second Wednesday of the month in October, November, January and February and immediately following the annual meeting in March.

From fall through spring, the board works on projects like research, publications, post office restoration, fundraisers and community events. New members are always welcome to join and participate.



This meeting is free and open to the public. For information, call Muffy Vallely at 928-639-9558 or go to cornville-historical-society.org.

Wednesdays-Fridays, March 19-21 and 26-28, April 2-4

Transfer station fee-free days

CAMP VERDE — The Yavapai County Public Works Department has announced the days and hours for its 2020 community cleanup, when fees will be waived at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. State Route 260, about seven miles east of I-17.

The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge Wednesdays through Fridays, March 19-21 and 26-28, and April 2 through 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The acceptable items are household appliances, bagged household trash, automotive batteries, tires and furniture. Items that will not be accepted are loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, NiCad batteries, dead animals or yard or green waste items.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

Be prepared to unload your own vehicle. For information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Fridays, March 20 to April 10

Climate change and food: presentation series

SEDONA — A series of speakers will discuss connecting the dots between our food system and climate change.

The Sustainability Alliance is offering a new speaker series called “Sustainable Solutions.”

The free set of presentations will happen Fridays, March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 10, at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus.

Questions to be addressed will include:

• How do we secure our food supply in the face of a changing climate?

• How can we adapt our food choices and reduce food waste to reduce greenhouse gases?

• How can we ensure everyone has access to nutritious food?

Planet-friendly snacks will be provided. For information, visit sustainabilityallianceaz.org.

Saturday, March 21

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Annual Tea

RIMROCK — The Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club will hold its annual fundraiser tea on Saturday, March 21 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Tickets are $20. This year’s theme is “Broadway and Butterflies,” and will include a Broadway revue and Chico’s fashion show. Themed baskets will be raffled. All proceeds go to a scholarship fund and to local organizations.

Tickets are available from Civic Club members.

Call 510-761-0439 or email bonnie@bbest.com for more information.

Saturday, March 21

Only 200 spaces left for Verde River Runoff

CAMP VERDE — Friends of the Verde River presents the eighth annual Verde River Runoff, Saturday, March 21 in Camp Verde.

The five-mile fun float and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike.

Participants can select from multiple entry categories to challenge themselves. This engages every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations.



The races are a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime spring runoff season for river running in the Verde Valley. The river winds through public lands set against the picturesque white gypsum cliffs of Camp Verde.

The 10-mile race starts at the river’s White Bridge access point, the five-mile fun float at the Clear Creek access point. Both races end at Beasley Flat. The river has a nice current with Class I-II rapids making this an adventure for all.

After the race, join Friends for the after-party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

Friends will pull the winning ticket for the Run the Verde River Raffle at the festival. You can purchase raffle tickets online until 5 p.m. March 20 and in person at the Festival until 2 p.m., unless all 500 tickets have been sold.

Both Verde River Runoff and the Run the Verde River Raffle support Friends of the Verde River and outdoor recreation in the Verde Valley.

Registration fees are $25 for the five-mile Fun Float, $50 for the 10-mile race. Online registration opens on Feb. 14. The event is limited to 200 registrants. Visit verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff to register or to purchase raffle tickets,

Arrive at 7 a.m. to complete in one of the two races, events are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, call Jeri Higgins for registration at 928-282-2202 or email registrar@verderiver.org; or call Event Coordinator Laura Jones at 928-451-6860 or email lauraj@verderiver.org.

Ongoing

Maggie’s Hospice needs more volunteers

CAMP VERDE — Maggie’s Hospice is growing and expanding its volunteer program. If you have ever considered being a volunteer with hospice, now is a great time to do so.

Maggie’s Hospice values the skills and experience of its volunteers, and provides excellent training and support.

Call Maggie’s Hospice for more information, 928-775-2290. Ask for Michele.

Ongoing

Earn a certificate in biblical studies – at Parkside Church

CAMP VERDE — Parkside Community Church is now an extension campus for Arizona Christian University – ACU.

Parkside Church, at 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde, now offers a one-year Bible certificate program – 18 credit hours – available to complete or begin a university education program at ACU.

The first of six 12-week courses started on Feb. 11. The three-credit hour courses start at 6 p.m. and cost $100 per credit hour, with a $50 registration fee.

For more information, email Chad Kent at chad.kent@arizonachristian.edu or call 602-489-5300 ext. 7196.

Saturday, March 21

Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument

CLARKDALE — From 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the National Park Service and The Astronomers of Verde Valley would like to invite the public to Tuzigoot National Monument to explore the skies.



Tuzigoot National Monument is at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.

The evening will begin with a ranger talk about super-novae. Telescopes provided by astronomy club members will be open for public viewing from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Night time activities are free.

For a safe and fun evening, visitors should wear close toed shoes and bring flashlights with a red filter. Children should refrain from wearing light-up shoes because bright lights can interfere with night vision.

Staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities, or to let staff know how to best meet your needs, call 928-634-5564.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Saturday, March 21

Trek for Tech in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA — Friends of Beaver Creek Library will host the seventh annual Trek for Tech 5K/10K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, March 21.

Check in at Rollins Park, 4235 E. Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma, at 7:30 a.m. The 10K begins at 8 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.

All participants are eligible for great prizes donated by local businesses. Trek for Tech is a non-competitive, healthy event for the whole family.

Registration packets are available throughout the Beaver Creek community, or register online at trekfortech.com. All proceeds will go to support the love of learning and reading and the Beaver Creek Public Library.

Register by March 11 to be guaranteed a Trek for Tech t-shirt. Call 928-567-4648 for more information.

Saturday, March 21

Loven Family run, walk

COTTONWOOD — This year’s Loven Family Run & Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

This race is great for all ages and skill levels, as the Loven Family Run & Walk features a 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run through Riverfront Park and Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Proceeds support Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, both programs of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Pre-registration is us through March 18 and includes t-shirt and breakfast. The 2K Run/Walk is $25, the 5K Run/Walk is $30 and the 10K Run is $35. Register early at lovenfamilyrun.com. Please, no pets.

Awards will be presented to the men’s & women’s 10K & 5K overall winners, as well as top three finishers in each age category.

Age categories: 9 and younger, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older.

March 21-22

Parks and Recreation helps non-profits for annual Pecan and Wine Festival

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation encourages community groups to participate in the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 21-22. Parks & Recreation hopes to develop opportunities to help reduce the planning and logistics work required of groups to participate.



The first booth space for non-profit organizations will be at no charge and a reduced rate for more spaces. With an expected attendance of nearly 5,000 people, “this is a great exposure opportunity,” Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall said.

Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival is Camp Verde’s signature spring event. Enjoy the spring weather and free admission in downtown Camp Verde adjacent to historic Fort Verde. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The wine tasting tent will be operated in cooperation with the Verde Valley Wine Consortium and will feature wineries from across the Verde Valley.

Verde Valley Questers will sell homemade pecan pies as a fundraiser for the Historic Hance House. The festival will offer multiple food vendors, a wide range of products for sale, live music and a tent full of wineries.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is at 395 S. Main St.

Visit visitcampverde.com/events, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0828 or for more information.

March 21-22

Vendor space available for Camp Verde’s Pecan and Wine Festival

CAMP VERDE — Applications are open for vendors for Camp Verde’s annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 21-22.

Showcase your products to a crowd of around 5,000, as both inside craft vendor space in the gymnasium and outside vendor spaces on the Community Center field are available for this warm spring weather event.

This year, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium will host the wine tent with local wineries and space available for select vendors.



More information about the event and vendor applications is at visitcampverde.com/events, and includes a link to the wine tent registration.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is at 395 S. Main St.

Visit visitcampverde.com/events, email parks@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0828 or for more information or for a vendor application.

Thursday, March 26

CPD Citizens Academy starts March 26

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department’s next Citizen Police Academy will run for 10 Thursday evenings, beginning March 26.

Applications can be obtained in the front lobby of the Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S 6th Street, Cottonwood, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

A minimum of 20 people must sign up in order for the academy to take place.

The 10-week program designed to help Cottonwood residents increase their understanding of how a police department works within our community.

Participants have the opportunity to meet and learn about the men and women who are protecting their community and gain insight into the daily decisions the officers must make and the reasons behind those decisions. The academy includes courses on patrol operations, K-9, SWAT, patrol procedures, drugs, use of force, and other topics.

These classes are taught by CPD personnel. There will also be tours of the Cottonwood Police Department and the opportunity to ride with an officer on patrol.

Citizens eligible to apply for the academy must be 18 or older and live and/or work in the Verde Valley Area. Participation includes a commitment to attend all the training sessions.

The classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building.

There will be a culmination dinner in the eleventh week. There is no cost to participate in the academy.

For information, contact sergeants Tod Moore or Josh Fradette, tmoore@cottonwoodaz.gov or jfradette@cottonwoodaz.gov, or call 928-634-4246, ext. 2216 or ext. 2212.

Friday, March 27

Climate change, myths and the search for real solutions

CLARKDALE — At 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance will hold a discussion group hosted by Dr. Brian Petersen, assistant professor of Geography, Planning, and Recreation and interim director of Northern Arizona University’s Sustainable Communities Program.

The discussion will be held in room M-137 of Yavapai College’s Verde campus, 601 W. Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale

Petersen will talk about “Climate Change, Myths & the Search for Real Solutions.” This talk will outline why the solutions put forward will not solve the climate crisis and will instead put forward alternative interventions that society will need to implement if we hope to minimize future temperate increases and associated consequences.

This event is free and open to the public. Please join us for an open discussion with Q & A session.

Deadline is March 27

MATForce youth poster contest

MATForce and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up for the annual MATForce youth poster contest. There are many cash prizes and many ways to win.



Yavapai County youth ages 5 to 18, are invited to create an original poster that depicts an anti-drug message. Winning posters will be used in official MATForce materials, such as printed posters, school prevention workbooks, websites, and local or state media releases.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the contest’s two main categories: grades K-6 and grades 7-12. Each grand prize winner will receive $250. Also, $25 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each of seven other age categories. Honorable mention winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

For contest guidelines, visit matforce.org or contact Deputy Scott Reed at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: scott.reed@yavapai.us or call 928-777-7253. Contest deadline is 3 p.m. March 27.

Saturday, March 28

Sedona food truck festival

SEDONA — “Grub, Brews and Tunes” is the name of a Saturday, March 28, food truck event at Posse Grounds Park in West Sedona. The fourth annual festival has no admission charge and will include live music from the Invincible Grins.

Food trucks will be on-site. Each truck will have a $5 sampler menu and much more. There will be $5 beer and wine for sale.

For information, contact Ali Baxter at 928-282-7098 or abaxter@sedonaaz.gov.

Sunday, March 29

Steps to Recovery annual fundraiser

COTTONWOOD — Steps to Recovery Homes are preparing for its sixth annual Dinner for Hope fundraiser, which raises awareness about addiction issues and solutions in our community while also offering a fun afternoon.

This year’s event is Sunday, March 29 at the Blazin’ M Ranch, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This includes a great buffet, musical entertainment, testimonies from graduates of our recovery program, raffles, door prizes, and auction items.

Addiction affects everyone. This dilemma affects our neighborhoods, our children, and our schools. Nationally, only about 11 percent of individuals who meet the Substance Use Disorder criteria receive treatment.

You can help. Ninety percent of Steps to Recovery clients come in with no money or family support. The center take them off the streets and teach them how to be accountable, finding a new way to live while being productive to society.

The center offers job development and teaches behavioral skills that start them on a path to real recovery to become an asset to themselves and their families — providing that guidance in a safe structured environment.

Donating professional services and/or retail items for a raffle, auctions and/or door prizes or sponsoring this event would all be supportive.

Tickets can be purchased at stepstorecoveryhomes.org. An individual ticket is $75; a 14-seat table is $1,000. Sponsorships are available at the various levels. To get involved, call 928-649-0077.

Deadline is March 30

Equestrian club offers scholarships

In honor of founder and equestrian activist Diane C. Lovett, the Rio Verde Roverettes equestrian club – RVR – is offering four $500 scholarships to any college, university, or vocational school for female students.

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must be in their junior or senior year of high school or freshman year of college, be a resident of the Verde Valley, must fill out an application, must submit official high school and/or college transcripts from the fall semester, must submit a letter of intent and two letters of recommendation, and must supply a current photo.

Application, details about each of the requirements, and conditions of the scholarship are at rioverderoverettes.org.

Applications must be postmarked by March 30.

Rio Verde Roverettes are an all-women’s drill and equestrian team that promotes good horsemanship, sportsmanship and health, and promotes the Verde Valley and the western way of life.

The club sponsors equestrian-based activities, provides volunteers for community services and events, and contributes to charitable organizations.

Wednesday, April 8

Job and Career Fair at VV Fairgrounds

COTTONWOOD — The 2020 Verde Valley Job and Career Fair is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood. There is no charge for admission; anyone can attend.

Employer booths are $50 if registering by Feb. 28; it increases to $95 thereafter.

Admission for veterans, job seekers who are 55 and older and those with disabilities begins at 3:30 p.m.

Bring lots of resumes, but also know that a copier will be available to job seekers on-site.

Contact Tracie Schimikowsky for information at tracie@cottonwoodchamberaz.org.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Through April 15

Individual ADOR income tax filing now open

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona’s individual income tax filing season for tax year 2019 has opened. The deadline to file is April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to file electronically and have refunds direct deposited to help reduce errors and the potential for tax fraud. During last tax filing season, about 83 percent of the 3.4 million Arizona income tax returns were e-filed.

Taxpayers can view a list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department and access Arizona tax forms and instructions — including instruction booklets — on the Department of Revenue’s website, azdor.gov. Instruction booklets will also be available at ADOR offices and local libraries.

Saturday, April 18

Rocks in the Park

CORNVILLE — Verde River Rockhounds present Rocks in the Park V, the group’s rock and mineral sale, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Windmill Park, 9950 E. Cornville Road, in Cornville.

Members from three rock and gem clubs as well as outside vendors will sell everything from mineral specimens to yard rock, cabochons, crystals, rough rock, slabs, loose gems, jewelry, rock art and lapidary equipment.

Well-known wildlife artist Tony Znaniecki will be one of 30 vendors at Rocks in the Park. Znaniecki paints stunning scenes on agate and petrified wood.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, email jaelav334@gmail.com or visit verderiverrockhounds.com.

Sponsored by the Cornville Community Association.

Saturday, April 18

Re-enacting 1928 bank robbery

CLARKDALE — A casting call is out for Verde Valley theater people wanting to get involved in the Saturday, April 18 re-enactment of the historic 1928 Clarkdale Bank robbery.

Organizers are looking for actors, production assistants, costume designers, and even an experienced director. Be a part of bringing an important historical event of the Verde Valley to life.

The event is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, in conjunction with the Annual Historic Building and Home Tour.

Three performances will happen, all on Saturday, April 18.

Anyone interested can contact Bill Regner at bill.regner@clarkdale.az.gov or 928-639-2434.

Saturday, April 18

Clarkdale Home and Historic Building Tour

CLARKDALE — The 11th annual Clarkdale Home and Historic Building Tour is set for Saturday, April 18.

Clarkdale residents will welcome the public into their historic homes, beginning at 9 a.m. Typically, five or more homes and one commercial building are included on the tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/Events, or at the Museum, for $20 each. The last van will depart at 3 p.m.

Transportation between the sites is available, though some visitors may prefer to walk the shaded sidewalks of this historic town. The tour is not handicapped-accessible and pets are not allowed. Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are encouraged.

Guests will check in at the Men’s Lounge in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth St. Items from the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum bookstore will be available for purchase.

Locally created artwork will be up for bid at a silent auction. Visitors may replenish their water bottles and partake of complimentary refreshments. The tour vans will depart from and return to the clubhouse.

A classic car will be parked in front of each home on the tour. In conjunction with the tour, visitors can enjoy a reenactment of the famous Clarkdale Bank robbery that occurred in 1928. This story will be presented several times throughout the day at the actual location of the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, see clarkdalemuseum.org, visit the Clarkdale Museum in person, Wednesday through Saturday (hours vary) or contact Lisa O'Neill at oneill.lisa@yahoo.com.

Monday, April 27

‘100+ Women Who Care’ chapter forms

SEDONA — The mission of the recently launched organization chapter is making a significant financial impact for a chosen nonprofit organization by raising $10,000 in an easy, efficient manner.

Cottonwood's first Giving Circle Meeting of The 100+ Women Who Care Sedona-Verde Chapter is Monday, April 27, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Relics Restaurant, 3235 W. State Route 89A in Sedona.

Three times yearly, members can nominate a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, and three are randomly selected to deliver a presentation at a Giving Circle Meeting. The recipient is determined by a majority vote.

Also, 100 women each write a check directly to the chosen nonprofit in the amount of $100 and collectively donate a total of $10,000. This has a major impact on both the organization and the community.

There are no dues, only a commitment to meet for an hour and contribute three times a year. One hundred percent of donations go directly to a local nonprofit.

By joining with other women, a meaningful sum of money is made available and has an immediate, powerful impact on the community.

For further information, please contact Judy Reichert at 317-432-8996.

Tuesday, June 23

Business and culinary showcase

COTTONWOOD — The 2020 Sedona Verde Valley Business & Culinary Showcase, formerly known as the Regional Mixer, is set for Tuesday, June 23, at Blazin' M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year's event will take place on expanded grounds and will have surprises in store. Mix and mingle with businesspeople from all across the Verde Valley.

Questions can be directed to Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Director of Partner Services Teri Ruiz, who can be reached at 928-204-112.

To register for a table or to sponsor, go to the Community Calendar page of CottonwoodChamberAZ.org.

Mondays

Origami for beginners

CAMP VERDE — Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 for the next class in a series of origami classes for beginners.

Have you always wanted to learn how to do origami but didn't know where to start? Levi, a seventh grader, will teach you the things you need to know to get started. Origami is a very easy hobby to pick up and it’s a lot of fun.

Class is for ages 8 and older. Classes are Mondays at 4 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Mondays

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

COTTONWOOD — Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club is known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings. In a friendly, non-judgmental environment, Toastmasters changes lives.

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong classes in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Tuesdays

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cottonwood Public Library offers free tutoring

COTTONWOOD — To further connect with the community it serves, students in first through sixth grades can now receive free tutoring at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The free tutoring is offered in reading and math and is typically held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Youth Services department of the library or upstairs in the reopened Teen Zone study room.

Parents may sign their child up for the free tutoring sessions by calling 928-340-2788. Parents must attend the first session with the tutor to determine which areas the tutor will need to focus on.

The student being tutored is expected to bring their own homework and school supplies such as paper, pencils, class materials, homework and books. Tutored students are also welcome to choose books housed in the library for reference.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Ongoing

MATForce warns against Coricidin abuse

MATForce, JPO and YCESA encourage caregivers to warn youth of the risks of abusing Coricidin tablets

Due to recent increases in youth abusing the over the counter medication Coricidin, MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) are encouraging parents and caregivers to discuss the dangers of this drug with youth.



Coricidin is an over-the-counter cold remedy which contains Dextromethorphan also known as DXM. Often teens naively assume that Coricidin and other cough and cold products containing DXM are not dangerous but this assumption can be deadly.

Large quantities of Coricidin can cause individuals to go into a coma or even lead to death.



Some of the signs of Coricidin use are similar to alcohol intoxication. These signs include confusion, drowsiness, convulsions, difficulty walking and vomiting. Long term Coricidin use can lead to mental illness (psychosis), high blood pressure and heart disease.

MATFORCE is also encouraging retailers who sell Coricidin to consider only allowing sales of Coricidin to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.



To prevent recent shop lifting and to protect area youth, Walmart adopted this age restriction policy.

Treatment for drug dependence is available in Yavapai County. For available resources, call the Steward Health Choice Crisis line at 1-877-756-4090 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Ongoing

Census Bureau visits Yavapai County

The Census Bureau is visiting Yavapai County as part of the 2020 Decennial Census. The decennial census counts everyone in the U.S., including people who live or stay in nontraditional living situations such as RV parks, marinas, campgrounds, racetracks, carnivals and hotels/motels.

The Census Bureau data collected determines how more than $675 billion of federal funding are spent on infrastructure, programs, and services each year.

For more information about how we protect your information, please visit our website at census.gov and click on "Data Protection and Privacy Policy" at the bottom of the home page.

This page also includes information about the collection, storage, and use of these records; click on System of Records Notices (SORN) and look for Privacy Act system of Records Notice COMMERCE/CENSUS-5, Decennial Census Program.

Please visit the Census 2020 Web site at.2020census.gov for more information.



Wednesdays

Square dance lessons

COTTONWOOD — Square dancing is easier and lots more fun than the new television series. No need to rehearse, a caller serves as music coordinator and choreographer. During a 15-week class, dancers learn to listen to calls and respond. Experienced dancers help newbies until they get the hang of things.



Four sets of couples form a square. Although you dance several dances with one partner, you interact with everyone in the square. Every 20 minutes there is a break to socialize and snack. Unlike on television, there are no worries about not getting to dance again. The next tip will shuffle you to another partner to create a new square.

The Cottonwood Road Runners Club hosts monthly dances and welcomes participants from neighboring areas, travelers, or anyone who has mastered the basics.

New classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The first lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person. Plus dance/workshop follows the beginner class. Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Ongoing

Volunteer at Montezuma Castle, Well national monuments

SEDONA — The National Park Service is looking for dedicated local volunteers to help with seasonal visitor programming at Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well February through May 2020.



This is a great opportunity to learn more about the National Park Service and try out volunteering on a temporary assignment with a minimum commitment of four hours a week.

National Park Service has a variety of positions available to accommodate any interest and/or ability. Several training opportunities will be available in January and February 2020.

Winter is a great time to train and become confident in your knowledge before our busiest season of the year starts mid-February through May.



Each position will have two shifts, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Please indicate your availability and shift preference in your application.

To apply, please see our website at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.

For more information, email Krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Castle is at 2800 Montezuma Castle Hwy in Camp Verde.



Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit nps.gov/moca.

Ongoing

Call for artists to display artwork

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has created a rotating artist program to display artwork on a monthly basis in the city’s council chambers building.

Artists in the Cottonwood area who are interested in participating in the program may call the City Clerk Marianne Jiménez at 928-340-2727, or email mjimenez@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Ongoing

Call Volunteers needed for Jerome boards

JEROME — The Town of Jerome is seeking volunteers to fill vacant seats on its Planning and Zoning Commission, Design Review Board and Board of Adjustment. If you are interested in serving on either body, contact Zoning Administrator John Knight at (928) 634-7943, or j.knight@jerome.az.gov.

An application to serve on a Board is available at Town Hall or can be downloaded from the website jerome.az.gov.