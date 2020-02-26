VERDE HERITAGE 1960: CLARKDALE; First Load of Cement Delivered to Glen Canyon Dam, Feb. 8

"The first truckload of cement for Glen Canyon Dam left Phoenix Cement Company's Clarkdale plant at 6:30 a.m. Monday and rolled into its destination five hours and twenty minutes later."

"During the next four years 3,100,000 barrels of cement will be delivered over the 188 mile route in 20 especially designed rigs. The first load was designated for construction of spillways."

"Contract carrier for the haul is Belyea Truck Company, of Los Angeles. The Cottonwood terminal [on 6th Street] is managed by Les. King. Belyea will employ about fifty drivers and fifteen terminal personnel. Their payroll for the haul will exceed one million dollars."

"The haul will be the largest truck-ton-mile cement haul in history. To facilitate the job many truck features were designed for the job: 40 Fruehauf trailers, 20 Autocar Diesels featuring aluminum frames and fiberglass fenders, and newly designed General tires."

"At first the trucks will be routed through [Clarkdale, 'Old Town' Cottonwood, Sedona] and Oak Creek Canyon, but within a few months the Black Canyon Highway to Flagstaff should be completed, and future deliveries will be made via this route."

"Glen Canyon Dam will be the second largest all concrete dam in the U. S. and the third tallest, 700 feet, in the world. It will contain the world's fourth largest reservoir which will become one of the finest recreation areas in the U. S."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, February 11, 1960; page 1.)

"PHOENIX CEMENT PLANS ANOTHER KILN AT CLARKDALE"

"Approval of an expansion plan including the addition of another rotary kiln at the Clarkdale plant of Phoenix Cement Company was made yesterday at a board of directors meeting of the parent company, American Cement Corporation in Detroit, Michigan."

"The announcement was made by Ray Adams, president of Phoenix Cement. It will increase the capacity of the Clarkdale plant to 2,600,000 barrels annually from 1,800,000 barrels. The plant, which began operation last year, was designed with extra capacity in the grinding, storage, and conveying operation. Construction will begin this fall, and the new kiln will be in production early next spring."

"'Our company's action at this time arises from our faith in the continuing rapid growth of Arizona's population and consequent cement requirements for homes, highways, and commercial development. The company believes sufficient capacity to service these requirements should be located within the state's border and the planned installation will help provide that capacity,' Adams said."

"The cement kiln is one of the largest moving pieces of machinery in modern industry. the present Clarkdale kilns are 350 feet long, and produce 5,500 barrels of cement each day."

"Cost of the expansion program was not released by the company, and it is not yet known if it will be contracted."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, August 4, 1960; page 1.)