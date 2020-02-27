Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 28: Emily

These are Arizona’s children: Emily is a fun-loving, sweet, mischievous, young lady.

Her two favorite things are snacks and cuddling.

Although she is nonverbal, she is capable of showing you what she wants and needs.

Emily can be shy at first, but when she gets to know you, her smile lights up the room.

Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.