Camp Verde girls basketball returns to final four

After a couple closer-than-expected state tournament games, Camp Verde High girls basketball is back in the state semifinals.

The No. 1 Cowboys (28-2) face No. 12 Sanders Valley in the 2A state semifinals on Friday at noon at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

“It’s actually pretty exciting,” said CV senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla. “It’s been hard for us to actually get past the second round. We’re excited to go further on this year.”

CV’s last state semifinals appearance was in 2012 when they reached the final four as a 13 seed. Camp Verde won the state championship in 1989 and finished runner-up in 2007, 1993 and 1986.

“Oh we’re real excited,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “We’re excited that we haven’t been to the finals I think since, what was it, 2007? And we haven’t won a state championship since 1989, so we’re excited to be back.”

The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum is located near I-17 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for active military, students and seniors.

Fan parking is in the north lot of the arena, the AIA says to enter at 19th Avenue at Monte Vista Road. Parking is $8.

After beating 16 seeded Eagar Round Valley 56-40, Camp Verde beat No. 8 Pima 46-43 on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.

“The first half was extremely stressful and didn’t go very well,” Showers said. “The second half was still stressful but we played a whole lot better in the second half and ultimately came out with a win.”

Camp Verde has won 22 games in a row.

Lozanilla led the Cowboys in scoring with 15 points, followed by senior center Jacy Finley, who had 14 and senior point guard Tanna Decker with eight. Finely had seven rebounds and Lozanilla had five and Decker had three steals.

“We were excited but a little nervous I can tell from our first game, we kinda struggled from the beginning but after the first game we were just comfortable,” Lozanilla said. “So we came out the second day playing strong I mean first half was kinda hard for us but we came back the second half.”

Showers said possibly the early tip offs to the first two state tournament games, 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m., may have led to the Cowboys’ slow starts but said they have had to deal with that before.

“We’ve had a tendency all season to play kind of under perform and then have to work hard to pull ourselves out of a hole,” Showers said. “We did that with Sedona, we did that with Glendale Prep, so hopefully we don’t do that this weekend.”

Valley beat No. 13 Whiteriver Alchesay 70-55 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Alchesay upset No. 4 Phoenix Country Day in the first round.

Valley upset No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran in the first round.

“Well there’s so much diversity in the 2A that the four and five seeds may not have been true four and five seeds,” Showers said. “When you play an Alchesay or a Valley Sanders and they’re ranked, what, 12 and 13, they probably are more like a four or a five but because they play in such a tough region, their losses drop them down in the rankings.”

Valley’s region, the 2A North features two final four teams, in No. 10 St. Johns as well and had two other teams make the state tournament in Alchesay and Round Valley.

“They’re real tough,” Showers said. “We used to play in the 2A North, which was similar to that 2A East and it prepares you for the playoffs because every game is a dog fight.”

Valley finished second in the 2A North, going 12-2 in region play.

The winner of the Camp Verde and Valley game faces the winner of the St. Johns and No. 3 Thatcher semifinal.

“We need to shoot the ball a little bit better and we need to play a little bit better defense all the way across, so we’ll see what happens,” Showers said.

Sometimes high school teams have trouble shooting in NBA or big college arenas but Showers said the Cowboys have adjusted all season.

“It’s just different, it’s different I mean our court size is smaller than most regular sized courts, so we have to adjust every time we step foot on somebody else’s court,” Showers said.

For the highly successful senior class, this will be their last weekend playing basketball for Camp Verde. They were eliminated in the first round of the state tournament, last year, the year before and their freshman season.

“We just leave everything on the court and if we leave something out then I think that’ll haunt us for the rest of our lives but we’re just trying to get further every year but I think this year is our year,” Lozanilla said.