Community turns out to support firefighter

JEROME - Jerome came to the rescue of firefighter Ian Haney Tuesday afternoon with a benefit gathering and fundraiser at the Spirit Room.

Haney, standing on crutches while surrounded by well-wishers, family and friends, hugged people and thanked them for their support.

“Everybody’s been very helpful,” said Haney who has been on the Jerome Fire Department for 18 months. “The department has been super-supportive.”

A bunch of the townsfolks came together for this fundraiser, he said.

Haney shattered his knee and detached a tendon during a family trip.

Haney said even though the department only has two paid firefighters and one chief, the department relies heavily on volunteers for rescue and fire calls. The town and the volunteers have really stepped up for him.

The department found some coverage for him, Haney said, with a part-time firefighter. Haney said he is also doing light-duty paperwork at the department.

He wasn’t sure how long he would be out. “You never know with an injury like this,” Haney said, but thought rehab it could take three or four months.

The benefit had raffle prizes, live music with Slim Chance and other band members and free food. You can still contribute to Haney’s GoFundMe page set up in Ian’s name.

The Jerome resident said realistically he didn’t know how long the rehabilitation would take with this kind of injury.

Firefighters need to operate at 150 percent because they are responsible for other people’s lives.

“It’s always unexpected to have so many people to help,” Haney said. “Jerome always likes a nice party on a Tuesday afternoon.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-ian-haney.