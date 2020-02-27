Greg Roeller joins Mingus Union School Board

COTTONWOOD - Wednesday, Greg Roeller became Mingus Union’s newest school board member.

Following interviews last week, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter appointed Roeller to replace John McTurk, who resigned on Jan. 23 for health problems.

Health problems, ironically enough, are not foreign to McTurk’s replacement. But Roeller said Wednesday he is “fully recovered” from the heart attack he suffered two years ago.

“I can’t wait to serve and work with the other board members, to work as a team,” Roeller said.

A resident of the Mingus Union School District since 2003, Roeller worked for two years as a special education aide at Camp Verde High School, and for seven years at Mingus Union High School, as a special education aide and math tutor, then as a school security officer.

Roeller has also managed adolescent group homes in the Phoenix area and in the Verde Valley, and was the director and co-founder of the Cornville Mission and Food Bank.

In a Feb. 26 news release, Carter stated that Roeller “understands the role of the governing board and will work to balance the needs of students, parents, staff and the taxpayer.”

“He should relate well to all segments of the community and will work well with his fellow board members,” Carter stated.

Roeller said his goal as a board member is to help make Mingus Union “a safe place where the kids have hope for the future.”

Although Roeller took the oath of office on Wednesday, his first meeting with the Mingus Union School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

Roeller’s appointment will expire on Dec. 31, although he said that he plans to run in the 2020 election cycle for another term that would begin in January 2021. Roeller was one of three candidates for McTurk’s open seat, Carter stated in the news release.

“All of them would bring a wealth of education, life experience, community understanding and different educational perspectives to the position, and all three would make excellent board members,” Carter stated. “As a result, I have suggested that all three run for the seat in the November 2020 election.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42