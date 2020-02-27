Letter: If it looks like a fascist, talks like a fascist, acts like a fascist, he is probably a fascist

Editor:

As a sixth-generation native Arizonan who was raised by a single working mother, I am disgusted and appalled by the appearance of our elected state government officials at Trump’s Phoenix rally.

As elected officials these people work for the State of Arizona and all its peoples, NOT the Republican Party.

The Republican Party is currently led by a man that lies perpetually, boasts of sexually assaulting women, engages in real estate practices that are unethical if not illegal, confines immigrant children in cages where they are forced to sit in their own feces, separates immigrant families, and claims to be for the forgotten of this country but really stands for the 1% and forget the rest.

A man who inherited at least $100,000,000 in “startup capital” from his father claims that putting work requirements on food stamps will somehow magically help people get jobs.

We can debate the purpose and scope of the federal government, but it was certainly not created to force people to work for capitalists and/or government - this is called slavery.



I have to wonder if this man has ever had to pay rent, a mortgage, a car payment, healthcare bills, or go in debt to barely make it?

This is a man who retired generals and intelligence people refuse to call “president” because he refuses to act like a president by continually demeaning and undermining the brave work of our soldiers and intelligence people worldwide.

He treats our allies like enemies and enemies like allies and his impulsive decisions like pulling U.S. troops out of our Kurdish allies territory resulted in 30,000 dead, imagine if the populations of Cottonwood, Camp Verde, and Sedona just disappeared over a few days time.



Assassinating Soleimani nearly started a world war, and if Iran had not accidentally shot down an airliner we might be engaged in another front.

This is not the Republican party of your ancestors, not the Republican party of honorable men like McCain and Flake and Romney.

You Republicans keep saying you don’t like being called the F word: Fascists. Well if it looks like a fascist, talks like a fascist, acts like a fascist, he is probably a fascist.

Some of you called Obama much worse: Anti-Christ, etc. Bernie is a self-proclaimed socialist. I’ll vote for a socialist dog over a fascist pig any day.

Come election day it is time to purge our state government of these Trump cronies.

Matthew Holmes

Clarkdale