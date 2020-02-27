OFFERS
Man killed by Clarkdale police officer

Multiple agencies responded to a home at 1424 Second South Street in Clarkdale on Thursday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. The Clarkdale Police Department, in a release, said a man, who has yet to be identified, was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers who responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:53 p.m.

Shooting in Clarkdale by Verde News

photo

Thursday's shooting occurred at 1424 Second South Street in Clarkdale. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

CLARKDALE -- One man was pronounced dead on scene Thursday afternoon after a confrontation involving a Clarkdale police officer.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a dispatch regarding reports of a domestic disturbance inside a home at 1424 Second South Street in Clarkdale. During a confrontation with a man at the house, an officer shot and killed the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer was not injured.

A 4-year-old child who was injured prior to the arrival of officers was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

Clarkdale Police Chief Randy Taylor has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Officer-Involved Shooting Team to handle the investigation.

Per policy, the officer’s name will not be released for at least 48 hours. The deceased suspect’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Further details on the shooting investigation will only come from Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Unit, Clarkdale police said.

Police said additional information will be posted on the Town of Clarkdale website, clarkdale.az.gov, as it becomes available.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Jerome and Cottonwood police departments, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. An entire block of central Clarkdale was cordoned off by investigators.

The Verde Independent will publish more news on this developing story as information is obtained.

