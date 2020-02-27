Melinda Lee new Camp Verde Community Development Director

CAMP VERDE — Since 1996, Melinda Lee has worked in the planning and zoning field.

Since the week of Feb. 17, Lee has been Camp Verde’s new community development director.

Lee, who had served as the town’s planner since February 2017, has “support from customers and her staff now who appreciate her style and work product,” said Town Manager Russ Martin.

Lee replaces Carmen Howard, who resigned in December to become community development director for Pueblo County, Colorado. According to Martin, Lee has been a “solid performer everywhere she has been and has stepped up in every position to make the places she has been better.”

“I expect this will be no different,” Martin said. “She has significant depth in planning and has experience in regional issues such as transportation that I hope to utilize as we get engaged on transit and other transportation issues in the future with our partners in the Verde Valley.”

Lee began her career as clerk for a county planning commission and has, according to her Dec. 28, 2019 cover letter to the Town of Camp Verde, “progressed through promotional opportunities,” up to her new position.

Her goal for leading Camp Verde’s community development department, Lee said, is to “continue to help the town in its current growth pattern, which I expect to continue for quite some time.”

“In doing so, my plan is to equip and direct my staff to be as efficient as possible, thereby assisting the residents and developers with their needs as well,” Lee said. “I am evaluating the department’s function and plan to provide the staffing I believe will be most effective for the next phase that Camp Verde is entering.”

According to Martin, Lee has already worked with the town’s human resources department to develop the advertisement for her replacement as planner, “which I think is a little shifted based on her evaluation of what the team will need given her expertise in planning.”

With a Bachelor’s degree from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa, Lee was executive director of Northeast Washington’s Tri-County Economic Development District before she returned to the Verde Valley in 2017.

