Mingus Union, Camp Verde softball play in Mingus tournament

Mingus Union softball will host a unique tournament on Friday and Saturday, the Mingus Union “Not Just Another Tournament.”

The tourney will feature 10 other schools: Camp Verde, Phoenix Cortez, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Prescott, Mohave, Chandler Arizona College Prep, Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated, Glendale Apollo, Phoenix Trevor G. Browne and Show Low.

The tournament will be played at Riverfront Park.

“We really try to focus on giving the high school teams a full game, instead of some of the tournaments have time limits and shortening the games up just to try and get a lot of games in and a lot of teams in their tournament, we’re looking more for an opportunity for them to preseason, get some work in,” Mingus head coach John Brown said. “We also have some fun games in between, home run derbies, things like that, coaches competitions, things like that and we give an all-tournament team everybody gets a medal that’s on the all-tournament team based on votes. There’s just a lot of little things that go on behind the scenes.”

On Friday the Marauders open the season against Mohave Accelerated at 2:30 p.m. and then they play Camp Verde at 4:15 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m. the tournament’s skill games will occur. They will have the home run derby on one field, speed relays on another, a “round the horn” competition on field three and then a coaches fungo challenge on the fourth field.

Camp Verde plays AZ College Prep at 9 a.m., then Cortez at 10:45 a.m.

The Cowboys will be short handed, at least on Saturday, as they have players on the Camp Verde girls basketball team that reached the state semifinals, which are on Friday.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Brown said. “I’m a little disappointed, Camp Verde’s gonna have a lot of their starters playing basketball because they’ve done so well in basketball, so at least for Friday when we play them, I don’t expect them to be on the top of their game but hopefully Saturday some of those girls will be able to come out and play with them and we’ll give them a good run on Saturday.”