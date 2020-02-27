OFFERS
Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck

A fatal collision occurred Thursday in the 700 block of South Main Street at about 11:35 a.m. A 62-year-old Cottonwood man was killed in the collision. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 5:24 p.m.

Motorcycle Crash in Cottonwood by Verde News

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood man died Thursday morning from injuries suffered in car-motorcycle collision in the 800 block of South Main Street, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

Martin Weston, 62, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a small passenger car at 11:36 a.m.

“Upon arrival, emergency medical services personnel were already performing life-saving measures on the motorcycle rider. Shortly thereafter, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries noted at the scene, officers diverted, and re-routed traffic to nearby streets. Based upon the time of day, and the location of the accident, significant traffic delays were witnessed by numerous residents and visitors,” Cottonwood Police Commander Gareth Braxton stated in a news release.

Weston was taken by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center, where he passed away a short time later, Cottonwood police said.

Police said Weston was not wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Police said there were no signs of impairment detected on either of the drivers at the scene.

The investigation will be forwarded to the appropriate court for consideration of charges, once the investigation is complete.

South Main was closed in both directions for almost two hours between South Camino Real to South Villa Street.

“This is an unfortunate, and tragic reminder that everyone who operates a motor vehicle on our roadways needs to be mindful of the hazards and inherent dangers associated with vehicular travel. The awareness we must all have, must account not only for our own driving behavior, but also for other motorists as well, that sometimes demonstrate unpredictable behavior. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we all play a role,” said Commander Braxton.

