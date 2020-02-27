Obituary: Dolores Damore

Dolores Damore, 83 of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Cottonwood.

A visitation to celebrate her life will take place at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, February 29, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m.

A luncheon/celebration will follow Saturday’s visitation at Colt Grill, 804 N. Main Street in Cottonwood.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

