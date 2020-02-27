OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 27
Obituary: Mary Jane (Keene) Vandre, 1927-2020

Originally Published: February 27, 2020 10:39 a.m.

Mary Jane (Keene) Vandre, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother, Mary Jane Vandre, left us for new adventures on February 19, 2020 at age 92.

Born on August 23, 1927 to Dr. and Mrs. Keene of Shabbona, Illinois, she married her childhood sweetheart, Arthur Vandre, right after high school.

They had 3 children, and moved around the country living in several different states. Eventually, they settled in Peoria, Arizona, where Arthur was a Sanjero and Mary Jane was a homemaker and artist.

When the children grew up and moved on, they relocated to Clarkdale, Arizona, where they ran a commercial laundry service.

After 45 wonderful years of marriage, Arthur passed away and Mary Jane became a foster grandmother to Head Start Preschoolers, a job she dearly loved. Mary Jane was also an extremely talented artist.

She will be remembered as creating little Indian dolls that sold in the shops at Tlaquepaque in Sedona, as well as all over the country.

She is preceded in death by her son, Steven, and her daughter, LouAnn. She is survived by her son, Terry, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mary Jane was a caring loving soul and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Information provided by survivors.

