Spring Creek meeting turns into shout session

CORNVILLE — A required meeting Tuesday afternoon on the site of a proposed mixed-use development quickly became a place where local residents unloaded much of their anger toward the property owner.

Spring Creek Ranch is a proposed area development that includes about 1,500 total single-family manufactured or site-built residential lots, of which as many as 200 lots may be used for recreational vehicle visitors, plus 400 apartments and a 200-unit assisted-living facility, to be rolled out in phases over 10 years.

Tuesday’s public input meeting was the second such meeting to take place at the ranch in the past three months.

After an early-December meeting, attended by more than 100 people, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission denied the plan in a 5-4 vote to recommend disapproval of landowner Eric Borowsky’s first proposal.

Borowsky, after reducing the plan by about 1,000 total units, hosted another public input meeting Tuesday as part of requirements for taking his revised plan before the Planning and Zoning Commission. He and his daughter, Lisa, were met with even more hostility than they faced at the December meeting.

Lisa Borowsky pointed out several times that she was required to repeat some important details of the plan, for those who hadn’t heard the presentation before, and asked if questions could be held until after she was finished. However, some of the 60-plus attendees interrupted with multiple questions.

“Why did you buy it? Greed?” Page Springs Road resident John Sonofia asked the Borowskys, loudly, while seated in the front row of the tent-and-chairs setup, about 30 minutes into the presentation.

When Lisa Borowsky told Sonofia there was no reason to raise his voice, he said “I can,” after which she told Sonofia, “Well, then, you can leave our property.”

Lisa Borowsky also had tense exchanges with other residents leading up to that moment, mainly over both the size and density of the plan or the potential impact to the Spring Creek watershed.

That prompted Sonofia and dozens of others to leave the tent immediately. Some remained to speak with each other in small groups, others left the 282-acre site completely.

Eric Borowsky said the monthly rent for the manufactured home land parcels will start at $650 and contracts will feature an escalation clause commensurate with Social Security cost-of-living increases.

He also said manufactured home communities tend to look better when an association cares for the landscaping and general upkeep, and/or enforces outdoor appearance standards.

“What tends to happen with manufactured homes is that you get some really well-kept houses, and then one with high weeds,” he said. “I was told I should drive around and see how manufactured homes are in this area. I drove past the southern end of Loy Road, and, yeah, it’s a mess.”

Borowsky also addressed historic sites on his property, include ruins visible from the presentation tent. He said he has brought in Northland Research of Flagstaff for an inventory of such artifacts, and will do so again.

The landowner said he has worked directly with Arizona Game and Fish on best practices.

The Borowskys have other presentations planned, including one this weekend at Oak Creek Valley, a nearby gated community of 184 houses. Lisa Borowsky made a presentation Feb. 19 on Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus about the plan.

Many elements of the plan can be viewed on springcreekranchaz.com.

A January news release from Yavapai County Development Services said Borowsky planned to present his revised plan at the Thursday, March 19, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in Cottonwood.

However, they are under no obligation to present the plan at that time.

The County Board of Supervisors voted in January to postpone Borowsky’s initially planned Jan. 15 appearance before the supervisors to a future meeting, with no date attached.

Zoning variance applications go to a Planning and Zoning Commission hearing first, with its recommendation of approval or disapproval passed along for supervisors hearing.

The Spring Creek Ranch property is located off State Route 89A between Page Springs Road and Oak Creek Valley Road.

As he was leaving Tuesday, Sonofia said he was frustrated with how little the Borowskys have scaled back their plans.

“The land is zoned for two- to four-acre lots now, which only millionaires could buy and build houses on. So what?” Sonofia said. “The land can’t support all this.”