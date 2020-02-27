OFFERS
Supervisors approve jail bonding resolutions

This rendering of a new jail complex represents a facility set to cost Yavapai County property owners a figure not to exceed $70 million. VVN file image

This rendering of a new jail complex represents a facility set to cost Yavapai County property owners a figure not to exceed $70 million. VVN file image

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 11:22 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — At its Feb. 19 regular meeting, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a pair of resolutions regarding what will be one of its largest ongoing projects over the next few years: construction of the county’s new jail facility.

The supervisors approved a resolution that authorizes an intergovernmental lease agreement between the county and the Yavapai County Jail District as an “emergency measure,” according to the meeting agenda packet, regarding Jail District financing.

Supervisor Randy Garrison told the Verde Independent that the “emergency” nature of the resolution is meant to cover any costs prior to bonding.

At its December meeting, the Supervisors approved a regular bond procedure for the new jail, which is not to exceed $70 million in cost.

“The emergency measure was the county attorney’s request to meet our ability to not only move forward immediately, but also have the ability to pay for any previous work that was required before the bonds are approved,” Garrison said.

The other resolution approved Feb. 19 involved the supervisors’ role as the board of directors of the jail district. They approved the intergovernmental lease agreement on behalf of the jail district, as well as site lease, ground, lease-purchase and trust agreements.

In August 2019, the Supervisors approved, by a 4-1 vote, 2019-20 tax rate increases that encompass the start of funding of the $70 million jail cost. Supervisor Craig Brown voted against the increased rate plan.

Yavapai County is moving forward with the design and construction of the Prescott Criminal Justice Center Project, with anticipated construction to begin sometime this summer or fall.

Camp Verde’s Yavapai County Detention Center is the county’s only general-purpose everyday jail. The 40-year-old jail located in Prescott is used for booking Prescott-area arrests and as a temporary, as in single-day, holding location for inmates scheduled for court appearances in Prescott.

The new center will be about 101,000 square feet and will include 144 beds, a medical-infirmary unit, court facilities, offices of justice support services and a small non-detention building with a mental health screening facility.

The construction budget for the project is $50 million with an overall anticipated budget of $63 million.

