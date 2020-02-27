Valley Academy hosts SkillsUSA competition Friday in Cottonwood, Camp Verde
COTTONWOOD — From 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Valley Academy will host the Arizona Region 4 SkillsUSA Construction and Speaking contest at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St., Cottonwood.
The event will be held at the Fairgrounds’ commercial building.
Competitors will be coming from Northern Arizona’s high school CTE programs, as well as from the White Mountains, San Carlos, and some from the Western Arizona, said Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir.
Students will compete in carpentry, masonry, electrical, cabinet making, drafting, job demonstration, and job interview skills.
The top three from each contest will qualify for the State SkillsUSA Championship in April, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St.
According to Weir, Valley Academy students will compete in carpentry, masonry, and electrical at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. Cabinet making and drafting competitions will be held at Camp Verde High School, 1326 S. Montezuma Castle Hwy.
The job demonstration and job interview competitions will be held at the Valley Academy facility in Cottonwood, 3405 E. State Route 89A.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood mayor hears ‘Pin Drop’ on new travel trailer career
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
- Reward increased to $2,200 in quest for suspect in attempted homicide
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest
- Report card gives Verde River a ‘C-plus’ grade
- Cottonwood Council approves construction storage for hotel
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Cottonwood mayor hears ‘Pin Drop’ on new travel trailer career
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: