Thu, Feb. 27
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Valley Academy hosts SkillsUSA competition Friday in Cottonwood, Camp Verde

Friday in Cottonwood and Camp Verde, Valley Academy will host the Arizona Region 4 SkillsUSA Construction and Speaking contest. Courtesy photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 27, 2020 1:29 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — From 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Valley Academy will host the Arizona Region 4 SkillsUSA Construction and Speaking contest at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St., Cottonwood.

The event will be held at the Fairgrounds’ commercial building.

Competitors will be coming from Northern Arizona’s high school CTE programs, as well as from the White Mountains, San Carlos, and some from the Western Arizona, said Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir.

Students will compete in carpentry, masonry, electrical, cabinet making, drafting, job demonstration, and job interview skills.

The top three from each contest will qualify for the State SkillsUSA Championship in April, at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St.

According to Weir, Valley Academy students will compete in carpentry, masonry, and electrical at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. Cabinet making and drafting competitions will be held at Camp Verde High School, 1326 S. Montezuma Castle Hwy.

The job demonstration and job interview competitions will be held at the Valley Academy facility in Cottonwood, 3405 E. State Route 89A.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

