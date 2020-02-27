Young but talented Mingus softball eyes another deep postseason run

Mingus Union softball lost a lot of talent from last year but return some decorated players.

The Marauders lost eight starters to graduation or who moved, but in their preseason practices they have showed promise.

“They’re looking good,” Mingus head coach John Brown said. “We’re going to be very young but I don’t use that as an excuse. We’re still experienced in our pitching and catching, we still have some good hitters. We lost eight starters from last year but we got girls that played a lot last year that are now going to step into a starting role. So we’re looking good, better than I thought we’d be at this point.”

Last year the Marauders tied for fifth in the state tournament.

Bradshaw Mountain, who edged Mingus Union by a game in the Grand Canyon Region standings. The Marauders went 1-2 against the Bears last year, with BM eliminating Mingus Union in the state tournament.

“The region’s gonna be similar to last year Bradshaw is going to be extremely tough, they didn’t lose a single player that meant anything,” Brown said. “So they’re going to have great pitching, they’re going to have a lot of seniors, they’re going to be very difficult. The rest of the teams are going to be about where they were last year, so I think we’re going to be really competitive with all of them and we’re gonna try and give Bradshaw a run.”

For Mingus Union, Maddie Bejarano, the Region Offensive Player of the Year, is now playing at UCF but Mingus Union did return Brown, the Region Coach of the Year. The Marauders lost first team All-Region players in Bejarano, Jasmine Shults and Lexi Ough and Chloe Shults and Lacey Saravo from the second team.

“They were great, a couple of them didn’t graduate, they moved, our starting catching moved, so that hurts, one of our pitchers moved,” Brown said about the 2019 graduates and the Shultses. “Every one of the seniors contributed last year so they were all great players. So really overall, they’re all missed (laughs), to say it that lightly, but they did instill in these young girls a good work ethic, so I think we’re going to have some good shoe filling.”

The Marauders did return second team All-Region pitcher Alexis Ayersman, a sophomore now, and senior Dylan Sweeney was honorable mention last year.

Over the summer Sweeney and Ayersman attended the EXOS Select 50 instructional Showcase and Sweeney won the 5-Tool Fielding Award and Ayersman won the Best Pitcher Award. The Showcase featured 50 players from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

“That’s pretty neat,” Brown said. “Both of them are looking at playing college ball so I think that helped their cause.”

Last month Sweeney was selected to the 2019 Select 50 All-American Softball Team. She was one of three Arizonans on the squad.

Meanwhile, the new Marauders have impressed Brown.

“Some of the younger girls that I didn’t know very well, some of the freshmen that also play travel ball and I just didn’t know them from he high school yet have been better than I thought they were and they’ll probably find themselves on the varsity squad,” Brown said.

Even the younger Marauders are used to winning.

“Almost all the girls playing varsity play on a travel team of some sort and they all had very good experiences,” Brown said. “They all won championships multiple times over the summer, so they’re getting used to winning.”

As usual the Marauders will be going to the Grace Lee Haught Memorial Softball Invitational in Payson but with their other tournament they will be going to the one they host: the Mingus Union “Not Just Another Tournament.”

“We always go to Payson just because it’s a good overall tournament, it’s close to home and we get to see a lot of teams that we’re gonna to see during the season,” Brown said. “We normally would go to Las Vegas, this year we skipped it due to financial reasons and we’re gonna play in our own home tournament this weekend, we have one here at Cottonwood this weekend, so we’re gonna play in that this year and then we’ll try to get back into Vegas next year.”