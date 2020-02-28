Camp Verde expected to reject Goetting Open Meeting Law complaint

CAMP VERDE — The father of a Camp Verde businessman has accused Town Manager Russ Martin of violating open meeting laws by publicly discussing details of bids to build Phase 1B of the new sports complex.

Wednesday, council will consider telling Steve Goetting that he is wrong.

Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

In his complaint, Goetting cited a Feb. 10 Verde Independent story that provided details, amounts of the bids, and “revealing the name of the supposed low bidder.”

However, the bidding firms and total bid amounts “were identified in a public setting,” the town’s response stated.

The bids were posted at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 by the town clerk’s office, according to the response to Goetting’s Feb. 18 complaint. The response to Goetting’s complaint was dated Feb. 26.

“After investigating, it has been determined that no violation has occurred,” the response states.

Goetting also accused Martin of not including the bid documents in the Feb. 12 agenda packet. But those documents “were included at the work session and were provided to all attendees, including the public, the news media and remained compliant with Open Meeting law requirements.”

Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton explained that a complaint against the town manager would be resolved based on “action of the mayor with the involvement of the town’s attorney.”

Copies of the town’s response letter were also given to Martin, council and to Town Attorney Bill Sims.

According to Pemberton, “it is at the discretion of council whether they want to discuss the complaint in public, or in executive session.” Pemberton also explained that “anyone, from anywhere is allowed to file a complaint against the town. Residency within the town limits is not required.”

Goetting listed on his complaint a physical address that, according to the Coldwell Banker Homes website, is a one-acre vacant lot. “I plan to build a house there,” Goetting said.

Goetting made no further comment.

A copy of council’s March 4 agenda, which includes the Goetting complaint and the drafted response, is available at cvaz.org.

