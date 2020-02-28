Camp Verde girls hoops rallies to reach state title game

PHOENIX — Camp Verde High girls basketball senior center Jacy Finley was dominant inside for the Cowboys in their semifinal, but it was her outside game that may have saved Camp Verde.

Trailing by three points with only a few seconds left in regulation, Finley hit a three-pointer that tied the 2A state semifinal game against Sanders Valley on Friday afternoon.

“I was so scared (laughs), I just shot it,” Finley said. “I thought that it was going to be too far and it was slipping right but it went in and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I just made that’ (laughs).”

In overtime, No. 1 Camp Verde (29-2) held off No. 12 Valley to win 56-49 and move on to the state championship game on Saturday and win their 23rd in a row.

"I was going to be so mad, I’m not gonna lie if she had missed that (laughs), but she came in sly too, it was great,” CV senior point guard Tanna Decker said.

The Cowboys face No. 3 Thatcher on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the state championship at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

It’s the Cowboys’ first state championship appearance since 2007. They also reached the title game in 1993 and 1986.

Finley led the way with a double-double, scoring a game-high 25 points and grabbing 24 rebounds. She had more rebounds than any other player’s total points scored.

She had 10 offensive rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

“Jacy has a green light to shoot a three any time she wants because she’s a pretty good three-point shooter,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “So it came at the right time.”

After a Cowboy free throw early on, Valley went on a 9-0 run. However, the Cowboys answered with an 8-0 run to tie it up at 9-9.

Showers said it was a highly intense game.

“The mark of a good team is to be able to overcome some of those valleys and we had a few valleys in that game and the kids didn’t panic, they overcame those valleys and put us into a position to win the game,” Showers said.

The Pirates led 16-14 after the first quarter, 25-24 at the half and 37-36 after the third quarter. Camp Verde held Valley to nine points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and held the Pirates to three in overtime to get the win.

“Oh man, it was crazy,” Decker said. “We came back though and I knew we would, like we do it every time, we always have major comebacks.”

Valley had two double-digit scorers: junior guard/forward Dana Yazzie, who had 22 and sophomore forward/center Erin Mitchell, who scored 11.

Senior shooting guard Lauren Ontiveros scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla had 14 points and two steals.

Camp Verde held Valley, who scored 70 points in their quarterfinal win, to single digit scoring in the second and fourth quarters and to 28.2 percent shooting.

“We played really hard and it was rough but we came through and I think it was a really good game,” Finley said. “We played really hard.”

The game was played before a heavily pro Valley crowd.

“It was very loud and I couldn’t really hear anything and it was a little bit nervewracking but as soon as we started playing it just kinda goes away,” Finley said.

It was Camp Verde’s first semifinals appearance since 2012. The Cowboys won the state championship in 1989.

Showers said this is the most excited he’s seen the Cowboys in their high school careers.

It’s the third straight game Camp Verde rallied to win in the state tournament.

“This game I feel like we were definitely in our head a lot more than the other two,” Decker said. “This one we were more stressed out about the crowd and stuff and we did let them crush us a little bit but we came back, we got our energy up and we came together as a family.”

Thatcher knocked off No. 10 St Johns, the last team to beat Camp Verde, back in mid-December, Friday morning in the other semifinal.

“I haven’t seen them play personally other than the semifinal game but they’re tough,” Showers said. “They have some big kids, they have some outside weapons, so we’ll see what happens.”

In 2018, No. 11 Thatcher upset No. 6 Camp Verde 48-47 in the first round of the state tournament.

“We want revenge -- that’s what we want,” Decker said, laughing.