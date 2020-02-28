Nathan ‘Saith’ Gangadean takes stage at Reds Sedona Grill

Live music lovers are in for a treat this week when Sedona’s own Nathan “Saith” Gangadean performs live on Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m., at Reds Sedona Grill.

Gangadean is the kind of performer who captures an audience with his mastery of guitar and soothing vocals, playing with a deep sense of spirituality and depth.

Gangadean is one of Sedona’s most popular musicians and Red’s Lounge is the perfect place to catch him live while enjoying a great meal and libations.

Wednesday, March 4, 6 to 9 p.m., Reds features singer/songwriter Andrew Daniel Cates, a Tucson, Arizona transplant now calling Sedona his home.

Cates brings to life songs of the Southwest and brings a healing vibe with good time songs; sappy love songs and heart-felt ballads of truth all about love, life and good times, raising the vibe one song at a time.

Thursday, March 5, 6 to 9 p.m., David Vincent Mills entertains on the keyboard.

Mills is a consummate professional playing regularly solo or with other seasoned performers in the Sedona music scene. He will be joined on stage by fellow performer Derek Hutto.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.

Reds Sedona Grill is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona.

Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.