Scotti Ruhlman is El Valle Artist of the Month

Scotti Ruhlman has been selected as the February Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

From early childhood in Pennsylvania, taking photographs with her mother’s Kodak Brownie camera and sketching her pets and classmates, Scotti Ruhlman aspired to be an artist and photographer.

When Scotti and her husband Terry moved to Sedona in 2001, her creative juices began flowing once more. After designing their 3300-square-foot home, the beautiful vistas of Sedona called to her and she began studying digital photography.

This led to a desire to draw and paint that which she could not always capture on camera. Her first medium was colored pencil, followed by watercolor, acrylics, pastels, mixed media and oils.

Scotti’s art and photography have been juried into various galleries and shows in Sedona and surrounding cities, as well as California and North Carolina.

She has received numerous awards and public recognition. Recently she was featured in Louise MacDonald’s book, “Sedona’s Best Artists.”

In the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, Scotti is fulfilling her lifelong dream to be an artist and photographer.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.