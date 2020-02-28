Sedona Arts Center presents Juried Members Exhibition & Sale

Sedona Arts Center is celebrating the beginning of warmer weather with spring flowers and hummingbirds flitting around, complemented with alluring art for the discerning Collector.

The Arts Center’s March collection of artists will be somewhat of a family affair with the Bronze Sculpture work by Deanne McKeown, Finely Crafted Knives by husband Byron McKeown and the stunning Jewelry creations from daughter Lesley Aine McKeown.

To complete this outstanding selection of artwork they will feature Oil Paintings by their long-time artist and instructor Gretchen Lopez and unique Fiber Sculpture on Manzanita Wood designed by Mary Flaisig.

Artist Gretchen Lopez will be demonstrating her colorful Watercolor technique in the North Gallery on First Friday, March 1.

For the Arts Center’s March 1 First Friday, Gretchen Lopez will conduct a demonstration in oils with a model as reference.

Lopez is known for her figurative paintings, always working with a model reference in costume.

From Folkloric Dancers to Cowboys Gretchen knows how to bring out the personality of her subject all the while telling a story to the viewer.

Mary Flaisig will exhibit art of another form. Combining her years as a basket weaver and a tapestry weaver Flaisig began working with Manzanita wood which is local to the area.

Based on the shape of the branch she attaches ‘wings’ and then weaves fibers of various textures and colors to create her three-dimensional sculptures.

These pieces work well in high areas of the home and when the proper lighting is projected on the piece the shadows add another element of surprise to the sculpture. A must see to believe!

The McKeowns (Deanne, Byron and Leslie), will exhibit as a family the first time the at the Sedona Arts Center Gallery.

Talent runs rivers through this family with the exquisite designs and fine craftsmanship that is devoted to each piece of art, whether it be sculpture, a hand-made knife or a beautiful selection of jewelry.

The ingenuity comes from within and has clearly been passed from parents to daughter. As best expressed by Deanne McKeown; “None of us perceive the world in exactly the same way.

Our oneness lies in a yearning to touch and to understand. My work is an endeavor to share my thoughts and vision through form and color and relationships, hoping to charge my images with meaning which will reach across the spaces between us.

However, in the long run, it’s all about making art - great if there’s communication, but if not, I’d still do it anyway. In looking back over a lifetime of working and exploring ideas, I realize that I have never created art, art has been, and is now, creating me.”

Join art lovers, art collectors, and patrons on Friday March 1, 5-8 p.m.,at the Sedona Arts Center Gallery for their First Friday Reception of this amazing collection of artists and art.

Gretchen Lopez’s demonstration will begin at 6:30 p.m. An appealing array of appetizers will be served along with a selection of beverages.

Also at the Arts Center, the 39th annual Juried Members Exhibition & Sale will be held in the Theatre of the Historic Art Barn from March 1 through 31.

Member artists always look forward to this spectacular event -- an opportunity to show and sell their artwork. From paintings, to ceramics, sculpture, photography, jewelry, the array of available art is always impressive.

On March 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a reception for this juried exhibit, with awards for outstanding art announced at 6 p.m.

Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.

Sedona Arts Center is celebrating The Year of the Woman as the theme for 2020, the centennial year of the 19th amendment recognizing women’s right to vote.

Sedona Arts Center is located at 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona.