Take an artistic stroll during Art Walk weekend in Jerome

The Jerome Art Walk keeps its momentum going March 7, approaching the spring season with more artistic energy and wonderful talent than ever before.

Every first Saturday, the creative community of Jerome is pleased to host an evening of art, music and entertainment with open studios and galleries displaying local, regional and national artistic treasures.

New members have joined the group and are planning special events throughout the town on Saturday from 5-p.m. A free shuttle runs during the event.

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery’s featured member show continues with Bernie Lopez, acrylic painter. Entitled, “Envisioned Realism 2020,” Lopez states, “As an artist, I like to recreate nature to give the viewer a different perspective of a certain subject or landscape. I’m inspired by nature’s work, whether it’s a fiery sunset or a cloudy horizon. I enjoy the process of taking what’s in front of me and presenting it in my own design.”

Join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery with an artist’s reception on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk. Refreshments will be served. The show runs through March 31. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the old Hotel Jerome at 502 Main St, Jerome. info@jeromecoop.com 928-639-4276 www.jeromecoop.com.

Cody DeLong has been working on a new series of water paintings, celebrating the life giving resource and our primal attraction to it. He has also just hung over 20 new paintings in the gallery. You’re going to love the new work, stop in and see for yourself. Cody DeLong Studio - 300 Hull Ave. Between spook hall and the visitors center. CodyDeLong.com

Join Zen Mountain Gallery for the March Art Walk. Zen Mountain Gallery emphasizes local artists, representing sixty artists from Jerome and neighboring communities. The gallery represents a wide range of mediums from painting and sculpture to pottery and jewelry. There are currently many new pieces in the gallery and a number of the galleries’ artists typically attend Art Walk.

Pura Vida Gallery will feature new glass work from award-winning artist Karen Ehart during the March Jerome Art Walk. Karen is known for her beautiful slumped glass designs that incorporate dazzling accents of dichroic glass. Her showcase pieces are male and female torsos. Join Pura Vida Gallery on the evening of the Art Walk for a champagne and chocolate reception.

Threads On Main has lots of new Spring designs in the store now, including several new lines such as Yushi, Picadilly, and M Rena. Stop by the store on the evening of the Jerome Art Walk to see what’s new and hot for the Spring!

Puscifer the Store will host an ‘80s Hair Band night for the art walk. The store has a variety of vinyl from the Hair Band era in the store, so break out the Aqua-Net.