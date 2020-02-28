World-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra puts Sedona ‘In the Mood’

There’s no music like Big Band music – and no one better to swing it than the folks who invented the form. So, bring your biggest smile and your best tapping shoes to the Sedona Performing Arts Center Friday night, March 6, at 7 p.m., when Yavapai College presents the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

If you remember Big Band music – or simply cherish its brassy, swingin’ sound – the Glenn Miller Orchestra stands ready to transport you back to the heyday of fancy bandstands, spinning dancefloors and hits like Chattanooga Choo Choo, String of Pearls, Moonlight Serenade and Tuxedo Junction.

This talented, 18-piece/two singer ensemble plays with a style and energy that would make their namesake proud.

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is named for the legendary bandleader who helped define the Big Band soundtrack that sustained America during the Second World War.

In 1994, Miller was directing the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band and working as its advance man for a Paris concert for U.S. servicemen when his plane disappeared over the English Channel.

Twelve years later, the film The Glenn Miller Story, starring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson, hit cinemas and the groundswell of renewed interest created the orchestra.

In a world where musical styles come and go, the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra has remained true to itself and become a touring juggernaut, playing almost 300 dates and entertaining half a million people each year.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is the final event of Yavapai College Performing Arts’ 2019-20 Verde Valley Series. Now in its fourth season, the Verde Valley Series was created to share the widest variety of touring musicians and artists with audiences across Yavapai County. The Verde Series has presented singers, dancers, orchestras, solo musicians and acrobats in a range of venues including Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs Friday night, March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, in Sedona.

Tickets are $35, and available through Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Call (928) 776-2000 or at: www.ycpac.com.