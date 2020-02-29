OFFERS
Camp Verde business battles security at farm

This Hauser and Hauser Farms gate control box was recently broken into for the second time in as many years, according to farm manager Zach Hauser. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 1:26 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Zach Hauser was just hours away from meeting with someone for an estimate on some new security measures when he discovered his family’s farm had been burglarized yet again.

Sometime during the daylight hours of Saturday, Feb. 22, the gate to Hauser and Hauser Farms that sits at the end of Church Road was burglarized.

A control box for the gate had its battery, solar panel and control panel were removed.

Hauser, the farm manager, said both he and one of the closest neighbors were only away from home for a short time when the incident happened.

Aside from an eyewitness seeing an unfamiliar brown van in the area, there isn’t any information on a suspect or suspects, as there were no functioning cameras to capture video or audio from the gate.

Hauser said he reported the incident to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

“We had a decoy camera in place, but now, it’s an even bigger priority to secure that area,” Hauser said.

At the time of the burglary, Hauser already had a Sunday appointment for someone to come out to the farm and discuss installation of new fencing on the property — fencing that would include installing cameras, including at least in the gate area.

This isn’t the first time the farm has been ripped off, Hauser said.

“About a year ago, the battery and a solar panel were stolen, and that cost about $200 to replace,” Hauser said. “This system will cost at least $2,000 to replace. That’s how much it cost, and I saved close to $1,000 by installing it myself.”

About two years ago, Hauser said, a $30,000 GPS system was stolen from the farm, and police were able to locate and arrest the culprit.

The Hausers have insurance, but between deductibles and the amount of paperwork and other effort required, he isn’t certain it’s worth it to file a claim.

Hauser said he believes the thief in the Feb. 22 theft lives fairly close, and that opioid and methamphetamine addiction is often the motivation.

“At best, the money from selling something like this only buys a few days’ worth of drugs,” he said.

Hauser said businesses and homes at the end of dead-end roads, especially out of the view of most or all neighbors, have tough challenges with security. He encouraged anyone with information about any crime to call the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-567-6621.

“It just sucks,” he said. “There’s nothing worse than a thief.”

News