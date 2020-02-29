Camp Verde girls basketball finishes second in the state
PHOENIX — Camp Verde High girls basketball’s championship quest came up a point short.
No. 3 Thatcher beat the No. 1 Cowboys (29-3) 51-50 in the 2A state championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Camp Verde also finished second in the state in 2007, 1993 and 1986. They won state championship in 1989.
The Cowboys had won 23 games in a row. It is Thatcher’s 24th consecutive win.
The game was tied eight times and there was 11 lead changes.
Senior center Jacy Finley picked up another double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points, grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds and blocking six shots. Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla scored 14 points.
Foul trouble may have doomed the Cowboys, senior point guard Tanna Decker fouled out with 2:45 left and CV leading 48-45. Then Lozanilla picked up her fifth foul with 1:12 left and the Cowboys up 48-46.
