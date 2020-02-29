OFFERS
Cottonwood Planning and Zoning approves salon, other projects

This drawing, by Lionel Cardenas, shows a vision of the six-station beauty salon Maria Marlen Espinola plans to build at 108 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The design was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Feb. 24 meeting.

This drawing, by Lionel Cardenas, shows a vision of the six-station beauty salon Maria Marlen Espinola plans to build at 108 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The design was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Feb. 24 meeting.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 1:22 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — With a new convenience store set to be constructed nearby, the planned construction of a small, new beauty salon will help change the look of one section of a Cottonwood street.

Maria Marlen Romero Espinola owns a quarter-acre parcel of land at the northwest corner of Apache and Main streets, which is currently vacant. She plans to build a 1,600-square foot boutique-type building for “ME Beauty,” a six-station salon on the site, with landscaping and paver walkways.

At its Feb. 24 meeting, the City of Cottonwood’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the design for the business. Espinola has been a business owner for 13 years and currently operates at a salon on Cove Parkway. The parcel is already zoned C-1, or light commercial.

It sits across Apache Street from the property owned by Circle K, which is about to begin a demolition and construction of an all-new store, across Mingus Avenue from an older Circle K store. There will also be about 6,000 square feet on the lot for parking and a potential future second building.

There will 10 parking spots and three motorcycle parking spaces.

Brent Maupin is the agent for the new project. Espinola didn’t speak to the Commission, but she was all smiles as she left, saying getting to the design phase was years in the making.

Two other items were on the Commission’s agenda Monday. The Commission approved a one-year extension on Cottonwood Christian Assembly’s completion of its 16,000-square foot new facility and site improvements at 750 E. Mingus Avenue.

Lawler Construction will complete the project; the Commission’s recommendations included using evergreen shrubs or trees as wind barriers.

Luke Sefton is the agent for Herrick Mini Storage. Nine buildings and 19 total buildings will comprise the business, to be locate at 25 E. Cottonwood St.

A lengthy discussion about the wall height led to the Commission approving the design with a six-foot block wall around a portion of the property, with the option to increase the wall height to seven feet at a later date.

