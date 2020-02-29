DJ ill.Ego, Desert Hot Tub Club highlight week at Cottonwood Main Stage

Friday, March 6, DJ ill.Ego steps up at Main Stage once again for his monthly and ever-so-popular, “First Fridays with DJ ill.Ego” party.

The dance floor will be packed all night with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Two DJ ill.Ego shows in two days at Main Stage is still not enough to get down and get your groove on completely, but nobody tries to do it harder than the Verde Valley’s favorite music man and spinner.



The party starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until the lights come on at 2 a.m. This is a 21+ show with no cover charge.

Saturday, March 7, Main Stage welcomes back the Verde Valley’s own, Desert Hot Tub Club, starting at 9 p.m. Desert Hot Tub Club brings a fun mix of originals and covers ranging from Nancy Sinatra to Portishead. DHTC is eclectic, fun and very danceable.

Come jump in the Tub for some fun high desert tunes. This event is 21+ and there is no cover.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature a Nightclub 2 Step dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring a Salsa dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.