Editorial: Speed limit signs only a suggestion?

Author Stephanie Lahart best summed up personal integrity with the adage “Say what you mean and mean what you say.”

It’s a concept that often flies over the heads of the people we elect to revise, modify and craft the laws we are supposed to live by.

Case in point was a discussion this past week about a law that effectively would let you all but ignore speed limit signs.

For most of us, a speed limit sign is a definitive statement about the top-end speed we are allowed to drive on state, county and local roads. In other words, if a speed limit sign says 75 mph, it means we are to drive no faster than 75 mph.

Say what you mean and mean what you say.

But according to the logic of a new proposed law in Arizona, Senate Bill 1669, a speed limit sign is only a suggestion of how fast you should drive. It doesn’t mean what it says. What it would mean, according to this proposed law, is criminal penalties can be imposed only on someone driving at least 20 miles over the posted speed. That means no chance of arresting someone doing 95 on rural interstates with a 75 mph limit. This proposed law also would wipe out civil traffic fines for those who are doing only 10 miles over the posted limit on highways and open roads.

If this is the direction lawmakers want to go, they’d be better off avoiding the confusion of it all and just get rid of speed limit signs altogether. That makes about as much sense as the lunacy of SB 1669.

* * *

As long as we are on the subject of lunacy, the Camp Verde Town Council should waste no time in dismissing the fraudulent complaint against Town Manager Russ Martin for violating the Arizona Open Meeting Law.

Steve Goetting, who lists his physical address as a vacant one-acre parcel of land in Camp Verde, filed the complaint against Martin after the town manager provided local media with detailed information about bids received for construction of the town’s new sports complex prior to that week’s town council meeting.

In other words, Martin was aiding the media in providing the public with detailed information about what the Camp Verde Town Council would be discussing and deciding in its upcoming meeting. He was making sure Camp Verdeans were an informed citizenry when weighing in on the decisions facing the Town Council.

And, let’s not forget that the bid documents to which Martin spoke to the media about are public records. In other words, they ultimately belong to the public.

Goetting wants to call that an Open Meeting Law violation?

Instead, Martin needs to be championed for advancing the cause of transparency and open government at Camp Verde Town Hall.

* * *

We’ve had an excellent case study recently about taking anything and everything you hear about school district consolidation with the proverbial grain of salt.

Three years ago, a study by then-Mingus Superintendent Jack Keegan and former MUHS Business Manager Kirk Waddle concluded it would take more than $600,000 to equalize salaries between Mingus and Cottonwood-Oak Creek employees should consolidation occur.

In January 2019, another study by Cottonwood-Oak Creek Business Manager David Snyder put the salary equalization figure at about $270,000.

And then two weeks ago, while testifying before a House panel at the Arizona Legislature, Mingus’ hired lobbyist Michael Williams told state lawmakers it would cost upward of $2 million to equalize salaries between the elementary and high school districts.

A word of warning is obviously in order when, or if, this long-standing issue of school district consolidation ends up on the November 2020 ballot: Don’t take anything for granted from the rhetoric you will hear from those advocating for or against school district consolidation.