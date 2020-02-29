OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 29
Five Mingus boys soccer players earn all-region honors

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 5:25 p.m.

A slew of Mingus Union boys soccer players received Grand Canyon Region recognition.

Three Marauders were All-Region, two were honorable mention and one won a region player of the year award.

Senior defender Chance Densmore won Region Defensive Player of the Year and was first team All-Region. Senior Angel De La Cruz was also first team All-Grand Canyon, as a defender.

Senior Eduardo Lazaro earned second team honors as a midfielder.

Junior forward Domanic Renik and junior Ivan Udave were honorable mention.

Flagstaff’s Mike Jenkins was Region Coach of the Year, Cade Tutrone of Prescott was Region Offensive Player of the Year and Tyler Gregg from Coconino was Region Player of the Year.

Flagstaff led the way in selections with 11, eight All-Region, followed by Prescott and Mohave with eight and five All-Region.

The region had five teams make the postseason, with two making it to the state tournament and Mingus Union just missing out by one spot.

Densmore was second team All-Region last year and Lazaro was honorable mention in 2017-18.

