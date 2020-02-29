Future chefs learn to reimaginate: Five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students to participate in March 4 cooking challenge

COTTONWOOD – For five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the 10th Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge is an opportunity to reimagine their favorite school lunch.

This year’s competition will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 in the cafeteria of Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School, 1500 S. Monte Tesoro Drive in Cottonwood.

More than 40 of the district’s students submitted healthy recipes inspired by their favorite lunch meals. This year’s contestants are Mountain View Preparatory students Kelsey Christianson, fifth grade; Halo Pitroff, second grade; and Lennon Blackey, first grade; as well as Cottonwood Community School fourth grader Prestyn Beveridge and Dr. Daniel Bright School first grader Jaxston Lovett.

The future chefs will prepare and present their creations before judges evaluate the meals based on kid friendliness, originality, taste and use of healthy ingredients.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of more than 250 school districts nationwide who participate in Future Chefs events in February and March.

Lending a helping hand

A year ago, Cottonwood Community School fourth grader Melissa Decker won first prize for her chicken tacos. This year, Decker will help this year’s contestants in the kitchen.

The national initiative was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen.

At 3 p.m., the future chefs will begin to cook their meals. At 5 p.m., judges will taste and evaluate the meals. The awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Each of the contestants will receive goodie bags consisting of Sodexo fun gear, pencils, smart snacks, Frisbees and will be awarded a costume t-shirt and be able to take home there chef coat, new paring knife and kitchen tools to continue cooking healthy meals at home.

The grand prize consist of a 15-piece nonstick cookware set, 13-piece mixing bowl set, flexible cutting mats, Silicone pot holders, Fitbit 2 Ace Tracker and a Kid Chef: The Food Kids Cookbook.

The winning student from Cottonwood-Oak Creek will also be considered for 40 regional finalist awards and compete for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com and have the chance to win additional prizes

