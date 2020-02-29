How much would consolidation salary equalization cost?

PHOENIX — On Feb. 18, Mingus Union lobbyist Mike Williams told the House Elections Committee that it “could cost up to $2 million” to equalize salaries between the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

That figure, according to Andy Groseta of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, is not correct.

In a Feb. 19 letter to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school boards, as well as the superintendents of the two districts, Groseta wrote that Williams “is being paid with taxpayer funds for both school districts and he needs to provide accurate information and not misinformation to the state legislators” regarding a possible consolidation of the two districts.

More than a year ago, David Snyder, director of business services for Cottonwood-Oak Creek, did an analysis “for my own curiosity in trying to establish a reasonable method to determine salary equalization.”

Snyder explained that the methodology he used was to “take all the salaries of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers and determine the cost if those teachers were placed on the Mingus Union salary schedule.”

“This would hypothetically treat them as new hires at MUHS and give them the appropriate credit for years of experience, professional development, advanced degrees and endorsements,” Snyder said.

According to Snyder’s study, there was a $123K difference in base salary, meaning Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers were making less. Adding $108K to “include the additional points for endorsements and $46K for the cost of benefits,” Snyder arrived at about $278K to equalize salaries.

However, those figures are “no longer applicable or relevant as the teachers, the salary schedules and the individual salaries have all changed,” Snyder said Monday.

Snyder said that he had discussed the information at the time of the study with Groseta, as well as then-Cottonwood-Oak Creek Board Member JoAnne Cook and Mingus Union Board Member Lori Drake. He also said that the study “was not prepared for use by any governing board in consolidation discussions or recommendations.”

“The governing board would be responsible for determining what constitutes salary equalization,” Snyder said. “At the time, all previous discussions had relied on outdated averages and speculation, which prompted my calculations.”

Williams said Friday that the $2 million he referred to was “the cost of pay differential for two years.”

“I think it comes out to $1 million a year,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been told, from the Mingus school district.”

Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said he doesn’t “think it’s clear” what it would cost to equalize salaries between the two districts.

“With respect to the cost to equalize salaries, the last time this cost was accurately estimated for both classified and certified staff it approached $1 million and perhaps more,” Westcott said. “Based on our estimates, the salary differential between the two districts has increased since this analysis. If budget capacity is found to cover this cost, it must be maintained year after year, hence the costs could easily rise to $2 million or more in two to three years.”

Westcott added that a “fiscal analysis of a combined district budget indicates a deficit, not savings.”

Groseta’s committee “has never backed up this statement with data,” Westcott said.

