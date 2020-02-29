Letter: House Bill 2876 will benefit Arizona wine industry

Editor:

As a farm winery owner and operator for over 16 years, I am excited to see our legislature taking steps to foster the growth of our industry.

This critical bi-partisan bill raises the current production cap on Farm Wineries so that we have greater access to markets and consumers interested in our locally grown and crafted products.

As up and-coming players in a new chapter of Arizona’s rich agricultural history, our farm wineries contribute greatly to our local and state economies and this legislative update will allow us to grow and contribute even more.

I am immensely proud to be part of this local, farm-based industry and feel our products compete with the best in the world: now we just need the opportunity to sell them without free market barriers.

My business deserves a fair opportunity to grow and contribute to the $3.6 million in economic revenue that my family and other farm winery families are already contributing to Arizona’s tax base.

Arizona Grows with Arizona Wine – YES ON HB 2876.

Eric Glomski

Cornville