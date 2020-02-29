OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Take a ride on the Camp Verde political merry-go-round

Originally Published: February 29, 2020 8:50 a.m.

Editor:

So, let me get this straight – Carol German has filed a complaint against Cris McPhail.

Carol believes that Ms. McPhail dared to publicly criticize Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau regarding their actions during the Jan. 8 town council meeting, and in doing so, Ms. McPhail violated the town code because she serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Fine, but I’m left wondering when will the complaint against Cheri Wischmeyer be filed. Mrs. Wischmeyer has been appointed to serve as a member of the Marshal’s Citizens Committee.

She has publicly and formally filed a complaint against our mayor, who like Mr. Butner and Mr. LeBeau is a member of our town council.

I am impatiently waiting for Carol German to file a complaint against Cheri Wischmeyer for Mrs. Wischmeyer’s public actions against a member of the council.

I might be waiting until the cows come home.

Lucille Clawson

Camp Verde

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
Wischmeyer files ethics complaint against Camp Verde mayor
No reprimand for Butner, LeBeau as Camp Verde Council votes 5-to-1 against censure, sanctions
Camp Verde: George files complaint over Butner’s ‘unsubstantiated allegations’
Camp Verde council considers censure, sanctions against Butner, LeBeau
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News