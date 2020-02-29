Letter: Take a ride on the Camp Verde political merry-go-round
Editor:
So, let me get this straight – Carol German has filed a complaint against Cris McPhail.
Carol believes that Ms. McPhail dared to publicly criticize Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau regarding their actions during the Jan. 8 town council meeting, and in doing so, Ms. McPhail violated the town code because she serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Fine, but I’m left wondering when will the complaint against Cheri Wischmeyer be filed. Mrs. Wischmeyer has been appointed to serve as a member of the Marshal’s Citizens Committee.
She has publicly and formally filed a complaint against our mayor, who like Mr. Butner and Mr. LeBeau is a member of our town council.
I am impatiently waiting for Carol German to file a complaint against Cheri Wischmeyer for Mrs. Wischmeyer’s public actions against a member of the council.
I might be waiting until the cows come home.
Lucille Clawson
Camp Verde
