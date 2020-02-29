Melodramedy: Old Town Center presents ‘Hot Flashes on the Trail’

This March, in Celebration of Women’s History Month, “Hot Flashes On the Trail,” a melodrama miss-hap is back by popular demand, and will be presented on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and March 7 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

For those who missed performances at OTCA in March 2019, you have three more opportunities to enjoy this show.

Be sure to catch this outstanding production by the Verde Valley’s popular creative and performance duo Dev Ross and Shondra Jepperson (aka The Two Lucys). Dev Ross penned the script and Jepperson wrote the songs.

This original new musical is filled with echoes of vaudeville past, lots of music, comedy, dramatic twists and turns. It also celebrates the powerful resilience of women.

With the past as its foil, this fast-paced show sheds stereotypes to bring additional relevance to our current era of “Me too.” At rise, two female actors, part of an acting troupe, are in a terrible quandary: their fellow male actors have gone AWOL.

With the curtain about to go up, how will they perform their melodrama, replete with damsels in distress, a villain, and of course, the hero? Since “the show must go on,” the ladies jump in.

They’ll play all the roles – female and male! Why not? Shakespeare did it – only in reverse! Working through their exasperation, the ladies realize it’s time to toss this version and rewrite the show to make it “about take charge gals who can rescue themselves!”

In their newly re-imagined show, they re-enact the lives of iconic Annie Oakley and Calamity Jane. In today’s shifting current of male and female paradigms, Hot Flashes On the Trail is a show for all audiences as it rattles gender imbedded perceptions with warmth and humor while celebrating the power of female friendships.

Lori Mabery, managing partner of the Blazin M Ranch, is a co-producer along with Jepperson & Ross, as the show premiered at the ranch in the spring of 2018. The show has developed through many edits, additions, including multi-media since it’s first inception at the ranch.

In celebration of March’s Women’s History month, OTCA is offering a special discount on opening night: $2 off each online ticket price for Moms attending with their daughters on Friday, March 6 (use the code HotFlash online).

Jepperson & Reynolds are also donating 10% of all ticket profits to the Sedona Historical Society on Friday Night, the Verde Valley Sanctuary on Saturday night, and to the Imagination Library at Sunday’s matinee. This is a wonderful way for audiences to enjoy the show and to give back to three worthy non-profits in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

All three performances are being sponsored by NAWBO Sedona Verde Valley Chapter, Jill & Pete Galea, owners of the Sedona New Day Spa, Kathy Louderback, owner of The Artist’s Kitchen Shop in Tlaquepaque North, Eric & Linda Haggard of Sedona MediSpa & Wellness, and El Portal Sedona Hotel.

Directly after the opening night performance, there will be a special one time moderated 20 Minute Q&A with the actors.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on March 6 and 7 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.

Advanced tickets are $20, $22 at the door, $10 for students, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com and are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods, and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org.

For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

If You Go ...

• What: “Hot Flashes On The Trail”

• When: Friday, March 6, 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, 3 p.m.

• Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood

• How Much: $20 advance $22 door, $25 priority $10 student

• More Info:(928) 634-0940 or www.oldtowncenter.org