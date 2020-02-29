Mountain Trails Gallery presents ‘Ancient Lands: Grand Canyon and Beyond’

Mountain Trails Gallery located at Tlaquepaque in Sedona will present “Ancient Lands: Grand Canyon and Beyond” which features a group of inspiring paintings with grand vistas and unique rock formations by artists who are hiking in and out of the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Sedona, and the mountains and canyons of the west in search of that iconic view that can take your breath away.

Participating award-winning artists include Linda Glover Gooch, Marcia Molnar, Michelle Condrat, Bill Cramer, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Gregory Stocks, and Joshua Been who live and breathe their passion for nature through their explorations and presentations of remarkable paintings that become an inspiration for getting outdoors and experiencing our inheritance of the ancient lands of the West and all it has to offer.

Arizona artist Linda Glover Gooch is in a state of awe when the Grand Canyon is her subject and inspiration. Her paintings are an expression of thanksgiving for the beauty of the land all around, as she acknowledges “God as the divine creator of it all.”

Marcia Molnar equally resonates with expressing beauty as something that exalts the spirit, especially in her use of line and color. This artist finds the ancient lands of the Grand Canyon an endless source of exploration as she sees the subtle colors changing with atmosphere and light from moment to moment and puts that down on canvas for others to experience.

Bill Cramer works in a style he calls “Impressionistic Realism, where strong brushwork and colors are used to express the vitality and beauty of the natural world.” Cramer is also a master of subtle light and color as he brings out the hidden details behind the colors and form with a seemingly simple stroke of the brush, but the depth and richness of his message is glorious to behold.

Inspired by an intention to express as much of the “soul” of a place as possible, Betty Carr has captured beauty’s essence in her oil on canvas painting “Chamisa Sunrise” which highlights the magic of the rabbitbush, also known as chamisa, as it bows to the morning’s sunrise and the promise of a glorious new day.

Colorado artist Joshua Been hikes the heights and depths of the mountains and valleys of the West to get to where he is inspired to paint and to reach the angle that maximizes his vision.

The result of a recent hike is “Breakfast in the Basement,” a 30” x 60” oil masterpiece of the Grand Canyon. Utah artist Michelle Condrat continues to present her combination of aesthetic traditions with a new vision inspired by the movement of color to stimulate the eye as she shares her own personal experience of being at the Grand Canyon. Local artist Gregory Stocks captures the Mingus Mountains as a partner in his ode to nature in “Mingus Backroad.”

A master of plein air atmosphere and light, Gregory enjoys capturing the rising clouds over these ancient mountains to remind us all to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty no matter the season.

Ancient cultures inspire still life painter Lisa Danielle. Surprises sometimes occur when doing research on historic pottery collections. In her painting “Grateful Harvest” the artist found a remarkable pot depicting a pumpkin which was a food staple for the Native American Pueblos and especially for the Tohono O’Odham people in southern Arizona. The colorful pot sits atop a Spanish chest and is brought to life by this masterful realist artist.

Just installed on the colorful grounds of Tlaquepaque is “The Messenger” by Gary Lee Price. For the artist, this 94” monumental garden bronze is a messenger of light, of truth and comfort.

He says of the piece, “This youthful angel radiates purity. Her appearance is pristine as she elegantly offers her outstretched hands.” In addition, the gallery is delighted to present Price’s new whimsical royal couple, “Puffed Up Prince” and “Puffed Up Princess” as a fun addition to any garden or entryway.

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to represent this artist who seeks to uplift the human spirit and inspire through his remarkable sculptures. Also new for the exhibition are Jerome paintings by Richard Boyer as well as new jewelry by Susan Adams, Joan Roberts and Kim Yubeta.

The public is invited to attend the reception on Friday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. and enjoy lively conversation and refreshments with artists and art lovers alike.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located at Tlaquepaque, upstairs Suite A201 overlooking the Patio de las Campanas, 336 SR 179, Sedona, AZ 86336. mountaintrailssedona.com.

For additional information contact Mountain Trails Gallery at 928-282-3225 or fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com.