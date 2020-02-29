Mysteries at Clarkdale Museum on Friday, March 6

CLARKDALE — Delve into the secret stories of selected artifacts in First Friday in their own words living history presentation sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum at 10 a.m. March 6.

However fascinating, an object can provide only a piece of the puzzle that makes up its story. A local Clarkdale historian will fill in the missing parts that paint the whole picture.

As time permits, tales will be told of a receipt book from the Club Aeronatico Hispaño, a steel ingot sourced from the slag pile for the proposed Clarkdale Steel Mill in the 1960s, branding irons from the Clarkdale Dairy, a badge from the 1916 Clarkdale Volunteer Fire Department and an ice pick from the Clarkdale Ice Company.

First Friday is a monthly event that meets in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. 9th St. in Clarkdale. There is no charge, although donations are always welcome.

For more information, visit ClarkdaleMuseum.org. Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, hours vary.