Primrose rezoning application withdrawn

RIMROCK — The developer for a major planned apartment complex has pulled the application for re-zoning.

Yavapai County Development Services announced Friday, in a news release, that Ellen Simon has withdrawn her zoning change application for Primrose Peaks Estates.

On Feb. 20, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend, to the county’s Board of Supervisors, a recommendation to deny the application for the 302-unit residential complex on a Rimrock-area parcel.

Development Services, in its news release, quoted Simon, one of the Primrose property owners, who emailed the county to notify them of the withdrawal.

“We have heard the concerns of the local community, and look forward to working together with the Beaver Creek Association and Rimrock residents in an effort to reach practical and reasonable solutions for all concerned,” she said, through the release.

David Williams, director of Development Services said, in the release, he appreciates the applicant’s willingness to continue their work with the community.

“Yavapai County values all of the comments that have been received from the public with regards to this application,” Williams said.

More than a dozen Verde Valley residents testified at the Feb. 20 hearing against approval of the project. Commissioner Michael Ellegood, speaking just before the 9-0 vote, said that the project is needed in the Verde Valley, but based on all the factors, he decided to vote against the Primrose plan.

District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said a developer would be “foolish” to bring a unanimously rejected (at the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing) project to the Board of Supervisors. He also said he was concerned the grocery-store-anchored shopping center on Beaver Creek Road, approved by Garrison and the other four supervisors in September of last year, was banking on hundreds of apartments and their customers living nearby.

However, the developer, Dugan McDonald, of High View LLC, said Friday none of the studies for that shopping center used the Primrose proposal in any calculations.

“The withdrawal will have no impact on our plans,” McDonald said. “That would have been a nice customer base to have, but that proposal was not a part of any of our planning or discussions. We plan to start mass grading of the site within the next 60 days, and will continue to work with Development Services on other plans and approvals for the shopping center.”

On Feb. 20, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend, to the county’s Board of Supervisors, a recommendation to deny the application for the 302-unit residential complex on a Rimrock-area parcel.

Development Services, in its news release, quoted Ellen Simon, one of the Primrose property owners, who emailed the county to notify them of the withdrawal.

“We have heard the concerns of the local community, and look forward to working together with the Beaver Creek Association and Rimrock residents in an effort to reach practical and reasonable solutions for all concerned,” she said, through the release.

David Williams, director of Development Services said, in the release, he appreciates the applicant’s willingness to continue their work with the community.

“Yavapai County values all of the comments that have been received from the public with regards to this application,” Williams said.

More than a dozen Verde Valley residents testified at the Feb. 20 hearing against approval of the project. Commissioner Michael Ellegood, speaking just before the 9-0 vote, said that the project is needed in the Verde Valley, but based on all the factors, he decided to vote against the Primrose plan.

District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said a developer would be “foolish” to bring a unanimously rejected (at the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing) project to the Board of Supervisors. He also said he was concerned the grocery-store-anchored shopping center on Beaver Creek Road, approved by Garrison and the other four supervisors in September of last year, was banking on hundreds of apartments and their customers living nearby.

However, the developer, Dugan McDonald, of High View LLC, said Friday none of the studies for that shopping center used the Primrose proposal in any calculations.

“The withdrawal will have no impact on our plans,” McDonald said. “That would have been a nice customer base to have, but that proposal was not a part of any of our planning or discussions. We plan to start mass grading of the site within the next 60 days, and will continue to work with Development Services on other plans and approvals for the shopping center.”