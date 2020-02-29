Sedona Arts Center hosts 25th annual Watermedia Show

The excitement is mounting as 50 letters of acceptance have reached area watermedia artists who will exhibit their work from March 6-19 at the SAC Special Exhibition Gallery in the 25th annual Watermedia Show.

The public is invited to view the outstanding exhibit which Juror Barbara Nechis selected from over 100 entries.

Nechis will make awards at the March 11 Reception 5-7:30 p.m. where artists and visitors will vote for Best in Show and Audience Favorite among several categories. Refreshments will be served.

Among previous year’s winners who once again will show their work are local art teacher and exhibiting artist, Cathryn Stedman, who has mentored many artists in her Wednesday classes at the Sedona Community Center. Also exhibiting are last year’s winner Nita Marlette and NAWS President Marsha Owen.

Sculptor and artist Joyce Killebrew and photographer and watercolorist Scotti Ruhlman, both well known locally will show recent work and Chrys Cordivin’s pouring technique will be on display in her beautiful painting of an adobe entrance.



Newcomer Melissa Brammer and award-winner Julie Talbot are among the artists who submitted art and were again accepted into the 25th anniversary annual show.

This year a new category, Transitions, appealed to artists who chose to interpret in a variety of styles and approach. Most of the 50 artists selected bring years of painting experience and expertise, which is reflected in a wide variety of color, line, shape and design.

Others are new to the watercolor world and have found a way to master the challenges of water and pigment on paper.

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society welcomes guests to their monthly meetings on the last Friday of each month at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 9-11:30 a.m.

Many critique groups are open to artists who also enjoy programs, workshops, a large DVD lending library and meeting fellow artists in a relaxed and congenial setting.