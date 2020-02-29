Faust to retire after 29 years with Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — Since Richard Faust starting working for the City of Cottonwood on Oct. 8, 1990:

• The Cincinnati Reds won a World Series mere weeks after Faust was hired, and have since gone 29 years without returning to the series.

• The digital age, especially Internet communication, has revolutionized how public recreation and economic development and tourism are done.

• Actor Robert Downey, Jr. has overcome all sorts of personal struggles and has played Charlie Chaplin, a journalist, Iron Man and many other roles.

Faust is retiring this month after 29 years and about five months with the city, and 31 years with pension-eligible public service jobs in the state of Arizona, having been in Casa Grande for about two and a half years before he, his wife, Trina, and their kids moved to Cottonwood.

Now parents to seven grown children, the Fausts are moving into a new era as Richard begins his retirement from more than three decades in public service.

“We already had four kids when we moved here,” Faust said. “And three more after we got here.”

Faust is scheduled to be honored by the city at a March 13 retirement dinner in recognition of his nearly three decades of service to the city.

He spent most of his career in the city’s Recreation Department, but transitioned to becoming the Economic Development Director about one year ago when Casey Rooney retired.

City Manager Ron Corbin said Faust exceeded expectations when he made the uncommon transition from recreation to economic development, even though budgeting and finance has become an important part of large recreation departments.

“People told me I was crazy” for having someone move between directing those two types of departments, Corbin said. “But he’s really bridged the gap for us. He said ‘Yes’ to that job before he left the office.”

The plan is for Faust’s time with the city to overlap with the person hired for the newly created position of Economic and Tourism Director for on-the-job training.

Born and raised in Urbandale, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines, Faust grew up on Little League baseball and other sports, with his father’s service to the Lions Club involving the development of sports facilities in the area.

Faust said he has a letter mounted in his office thanking his grandfather for years of dedication to recreation. Faust’s father was phone company repairman, and the family moved from Iowa to Casa Grande when Richard was 12.

He went on to attend Northern Arizona University, he majored in recreation administration and management.

Faust, who turns 65 on March 15, worked part-time for the National Park Service in a program that helped him pay for college, and went on to work for NPS at both Fire Island National Seashore in New York and in Georgia before returning to Arizona as a Grand Canyon National Park ranger.

After Richard’s time in Casa Grande as program manager led the Fausts to Cottonwood, they were in town during the floods of 1993.

“Listening to rushing water snap large trees in the dark: I’ve never seen or experienced anything like that, before or since,” Faust said.

The challenges of that flood included the silt that came to rest on top of athletic fields at Riverfront Park.

It took months and much effort by many people to get the park usable again — and it’s a park that has been busy ever since.

Faust was with the department when Rick Champion was the recreation director. Maintaining and managing field space was always tough.

“We had between 17 and 24 men’s softball teams, and eight to 12 teams on the women’s side,” Faust said. “So even after I wrote grants for lights in 1993, and Hertiage funds chipped in, fields were always at a premium.”

Faust said he wrote grants for lights at ball fields at both the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District and for Oak Creek Elementary in Cornville. Other challenges through the years including the bond election, construction and naming of the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

“That’s become sort of a modern cultural center,” he said.

Not all the Faust’s challenges have been work-related. In July 2009, Richard and his son, Steven, got into a brawl with a pair of brothers at Cliff Castle Casino’s bowling alley, in which their son, Steven, was seriously injured.

In recent years, costs to the public and to the city for recreation have been in the forefront of discussion. The restructuring after Corbin took over in early 2019 allowed to Hezekiah Allen becoming interim Recreation Director; that position could become permanent as part of this spring’s annual city budget process.

Faust said he expects much to happen in the years ahead with infill and other economic development in Cottonwood, as well as more recreation and preservation of the Verde River.

He thinks highly of Allen and of many other city employees, mentioning Library Manager Ryan Bigelow in particular.

His wife, Trina, retired from teaching preschool, but has returned on a part-time basis, and is deciding whether to work full-time again in the fall. Most of the Faust children live in Arizona, so the couple has no plans to move.

Trevor, their son, and his wife, Kayla, are both recreation coordinators for the city.

“We love it here,” Faust said.