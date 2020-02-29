Upper Verde school boards expected to approve 2020-2021 calendars

Monday at 6 p.m., the Clarkdale-Jerome school board is expected to approve its 2020-2021 school calendar.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school boards are expected to do the same.

Clarkdale-Jerome will meet at 1615 Main St., Clarkdale, in the school’s library.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek will meet at 1 N. Willard St., Cottonwood, in the district office board room.

Mingus Union will meet at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood, in the school’s library.

The approval of next year’s calendars means that the three upper Verde school districts will have aligned their fall, winter and spring breaks with Yavapai College, Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown said.

“Although the calendars have not been approved yet, we are in line with Mingus Union’s start day and I think a day off with Cottonwood-Oak Creek,” Brown said. “And the last day of school dates are within a day of each other. The calendars are not perfectly aligned, but we went to great lengths to align those breaks.”

Steve King, superintendent at Cottonwood-Oak Creek, said that with some of the parents attending Yavapai College, “having the same breaks is important.” King also said that the upper Verde school districts are “working closely and very well together.”

“We have strong lines of communication, and we’re collaborating on multiple projects, not just calendars,” he said.

Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said Friday that the three upper Verde superintendents are also working toward the development of a two-year calendar. “Two of our more recent Verde Valley superintendent meetings had calendar on the agenda.”

Agendas

A copy of the Clarkdale-Jerome agenda, which includes the school’s 2020-2021 calendar, will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at cjsd.k12.az.us.

A copy of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda, which includes the school’s 2020-2021 calendar, will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at cocsd.us.

A copy of the Mingus Union agenda, which includes the school’s 2020-2021 calendar, will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at mingusunion.com.

At 5:30 p.m., the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will hold a study session to discuss an Educating Anxious Minds conference attended by the district’s Focus Zone counselors, as well as development of the district’s trauma-informed vision, mission and goals with a five-year strategic plan.

That agenda will also be available at the C-OC district website.

